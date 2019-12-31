Larsa Pippen Rocks A Double Denim Ensemble As She Shows Off Her Copious Cleavage

Photogenic Larsa Pippen tends to her Instagram page on a regular basis. On Sunday, the 45-year-old star showed off her jump roping skills. Then, on Monday, the television talent showed off her enviable curves.

The voluptuous Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member stood in front of an inviting lap pool while she rocked a double denim look. The ensemble featured her abundant cleavage via the low-cut, corset-style top designed to crush her bosom enough so that her ample breasts were not fully contained. Sections of Larsa’s midriff were also seen, thanks to the cut of the sleeveless garment that also allowed her toned arms to be admired.

The two-piece denim set, which Larsa credited to the popular Pretty Little Thing brand, included a pair of high-waisted, dark blue-colored denim pants. Those bottoms were paired with blue-trimmed white sneakers sporting nifty velcro strap closures.

For a bit of bling appeal, Larsa rocked sparkly bracelets on each wrist as she stood facing forward with one arm bent and touching her light-colored hair. She kept the other arm down at her side. As the cameraman took her picture, she slightly lifted one leg to strike a typical model’s pose, giving the illusion of an elongated leg.

Larsa’s slick, straight hair, which was parted in the middle, was worn down and brushed so that the strands fell behind her back and around her shoulders. Her pretty face was full of makeup, including darkened and groomed eyebrows, black mascara, black eyeliner on the waterline. On the upper lid, she applied a nude-colored pout, careful contouring, and a bit of blush.

Larsa’s latest Instagram update obviously entertained her 1.8 million followers as the post garnered plenty of attention within about two hours of going live. In that timeframe, the reality star earned more than 4,100 likes and 45-plus comments.

Many admirers expressed their feelings by using emoji — including the symbols for fire, kissy-faces, red rosebuds, tulips, red heart-eye faces, and red hearts.

Others used their words, many referring to her recent divorce from Scottie Pippen as well as the outfit Larsa was wearing.

“Now that your [sic] single, how bout dinner?” pleaded one admirer, who added fire, red heart, and praying hand emoji.

“You are such a designer of urself. [Your] wardrobe [is] always on point,” stated a second fan, who added a red heart and two okay hand emoji.

“Kind of like overalls,” said a third Instagram user, who added an okay hand emoji.

“Omg is this the little mix x plt collab??” questioned a fourth fan.