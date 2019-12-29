Instagram Sensation Niece Waidhofer Flaunts Flawless Figure In A Tiny White Bikini

American lingerie model Niece Waidhofer, who is popular on Instagram for her sexy photos and provocative style, took to her page on Sunday, December 29, and wowed her 1.2 million fans with a hot bikini photo.

In the snap, the 29-year-old model could be seen rocking a tiny white bikini set that featured gold chain straps. The racy ensemble allowed Niece to show off her perfect body, particularly her perky breasts, small waist, and slender legs.

To pose for the picture, Niece could be seen standing in an indoor hot tub with her legs partially submerged in soapy water. The model raised her arms above her head, flashed her beautiful smile, and looked straight into the camera.

In terms of her makeup, she opted for an ivory foundation to match her skin tone, nude lipstick, a tinge of nude blush, smoky eye makeup, and defined eyebrows.

She tied her brunette tresses in a messy bun and allowed a few strands of hair to fall on her forehead.

To keep it simple and elegant, the hottie decided not to wear any jewelry or accessories.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured at the Villas at San Luis Resort, Galveston.

In the caption, Niece detailed the name of her photo set, one which was seemed intentionally controversial.

The caption prompted many people to look for the seemingly-sexy term on the internet, and the comments section saw some users describe the results as extremely graphic and distasteful.

Within four hours of going live, the snap garnered more than 67,000 likes and over a thousand comments.

“Actually, you are the prettiest girl on IG. No questions asked,” one of her fans remarked on the sexy photo, evidently infatuated with the Instagram model.

“Wow, those gorgeous eyes and smile. Wish I could join you [in the hot tub]. Hope you’re doing good and having a great day,” another admirer chimed in.

“You are such a hot babe, with a great sense of humor. You’re truly an epic woman!” a third follower remarked.

Meanwhile, a fourth fan wrote that he would like to marry the model.

“Amazing! You are the most beautiful woman in the world. Will you be my wife, please?”

Other devotees used words and phrases like “goddess,” “killing it,” and “I am speechless,” to praise the hottie.