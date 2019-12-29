Alexa Dellanos Falls Out Of Tiny Blue Bikini At The Beach: ‘Heaven On Earth’

Instagram hottie Alexa Dellanos floored fans with a racy bikini look in her latest photo share.

The sizzling blonde is currently enjoying a well-deserved winter break in the Caribbeans, and took to the popular social media platform on Saturday afternoon to delight followers with a splendid photo from the picturesque island of St. Barths. Alexa thrilled her devoted admirers with a magnificent view of the sun-kissed coastline, and showed off her insane body in scanty beach apparel to seal the deal.

This weekend’s Instagram update showed the 25-year-old stunner putting her enviable curves on display in a teeny blue bikini that did very little to cover up her jaw-dropping figure. The blond bombshell squeezed her shapely chest into a tiny sports top, which was clearly too small for her and could barely contain her buxom curves. The item featured thin spaghetti straps and a square neckline that perfectly framed her decolletage area, guiding the gaze to her busty assets.

Alexa nearly spilled out of the minuscule top, which boasted an eye-catching push-up effect that shone the spotlight on her ample bust. The smoldering blonde flashed some serious cleavage in the risque number, showing a copious amount of underboob — and even a hint of sideboob.

The Instagram star teamed up the barely-there top with a microscopic thong that was even skimpier and more revealing. Her itty-bitty bikini bottoms were a triangle string number that sported a side-tie design. The thong featured a low-cut, scoop waistline, which accentuated the model’s flat tummy and impossibly taut, gym-honed waist. Her toned midriff was also on display, as were her washboard abs and chiseled rib cage.

The sexy two-piece featured a stunning shade of Egyptian blue that flattered her glowing tan. The model topped off her smoking-hot look with a pair of dark butterfly sunglasses. She accessorized with a colorful bangle bracelet in a bright shade of red. Her golden tresses were styled with a mid-part and framed her face as they fell down her back and over her shoulder.

Alexa was the ultimate beach babe in the daring string bikini. The sensational blonde showed off the ultra-revealing swimsuit by striking a sultry pose for the camera. Snapped on the beach, she basked in the sunlight as she went for a walk on the soft sand. The model was barefooted, showing off her chic red pedicure. Once she came upon the perfect setting for her bikini shot, she stopped to gaze into the distance and crossed one leg in front of the other. The curvy beauty arched her back and cocked one hip to the side, coquettishly pulling on the strings of her bikini bottoms. The seductive posture highlighted her voluptuous thighs and emphasized her round hips.

The enticing photo also offered a fabulous view of the crystal-clear sea, complete with a majestic island looming in the background and an azure sky hanging overhead. In the caption, the busty beauty described the sights as heavenly, and added a blue heart emoji that appeared to mirror both the color of her surroundings and of her scandalous beach attire.

Loading...

Needless to say, Alexa sent fans into a frenzy with the provocative bikini look. The photo racked up more than 66,800 likes and 665 comments from her adoring devotees.

“GAHHH DAMM a whole queen,” gushed one person.

“Closest thing to perfection on this platform,” declared another.

“YOU most certainly are… ‘Heaven on earth’ lovely lady,” quipped one fan in response to her caption, adding a string of flattering emoji.

The sentiment was echoed by another message that read, “You are my heaven and this place is lit,” followed by a two-hearts emoji and a fire emoji.