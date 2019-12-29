Rumer Willis Rocks A Black Bikini To Soak Outdoors Surrounded By Snow

Rumer was joined by her sister, Scout.

Rumer Willis, 31, found a way to comfortably rock a bikini in the freezing cold. For her outdoor soak, the Dancing with the Stars champion was joined by her younger sister, Scout, 28.

Rumer and Scout spent part of their holiday vacation in Hailey, Idaho, at the home of their mother, Ghost actress Demi Moore, 57. However, Demi didn’t join her daughters when they decided to go for a dip.

In a photo that Rumer posted on her Instagram page, she was pictured rocking a strapless, bandeau-style bikini top in black. Because she was submerged in water from the waist down, the top half of Rumer’s body was all that was visible in the snapshot.

Rumer’s long, dark hair tumbled down over her shoulders in waves. She had a big smile on her face, and her cheeks looked nice and rosy.

Scout was also wearing a swimsuit. She rocked a red one-piece with spaghetti straps and a large, round cutout on the back that extended to the sides of the garment. She had a matching red beanie on her head, and her long hairstyle was almost identical to that of her older sister. Scout was sitting on a rock with a few inches of her backside and thighs submerged in the water. Her knees were bent, and her legs were underwater from the calves down.

The two Willis sisters were a part of a group of a dozen people who were pictured soaking in what appeared to be a creek full of massive stones. A steep bank covered with fluffy white snow could be seen in the background. Trees cloaked in white lined the bank.

The location of Rumer’s photo was one of the many hot springs found throughout Idaho. According to Bloomberg, the state has 130 of these watery hot spots, which are heated by tectonic plate friction rather than active magma. The geotag of an Instagram photo shared by one of Rumer’s fellow bathers identified the specific location of their soaking spot as Frenchman’s Gulch Hot Springs.

Even though the warm water might have felt delightful, the frightful-looking weather outside of the geothermal spring had a few of Rumer’s 745,000 Instagram followers declaring her crazy.

“You guys are insane,” read one response to her photo.

“When you’re the coolest & the hottest,” another fan quipped.

A number of Rumer’s followers expressed envy over her soak in a winter wonderland.

“Where is this? Need this in my life! Lol,” one admirer remarked.

“Get me there. Now,” wrote Breaking Bad actor Aaron Paul.

Rumer and the rest of the crew who braved the cold looked a bit cozier in a second holiday snapshot. They were pictured posing inside Demi’s home, where everyone sported warm Grinch onesies and held Demi’s adorable tiny dogs for their fun and festive photo. Demi stood front and center, while her daughters, including 25-year-old Tallulah, stood right behind her.