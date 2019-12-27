Lele Pons Goes Skiing Dressed Like ‘Frozen’ Character Elsa, Flashes Her Underwear When She Takes A Spill

Lele was joined by friend Hannah Stocking, who dressed up like Anna.

Lele Pons dressed up like Frozen character Princess Elsa to go skiing. Unfortunately, the YouTube star discovered that she didn’t share the Disney princess’s affinity for the cold when she took a spill.

On Thursday, Lele took to Instagram to share a new video with her 38.1 million Instagram followers. The 23-year-old social media sensation was shown rocking an Elsa costume that included a long blue-and-white dress and a light blond braided wig. Lele was also wearing a pair of skis, and she had ski poles in her hands.

Lele looked like she was having a great time as she expertly skied down a snowy slope with a huge smile on her face. Unfortunately, when she came too close to another skier, she took a pretty bad spill. Lele landed on her butt, and she began skidding down the hill. As she slid, she spun around backward and her skirt rode up, exposing her white underwear.

A snowboarder dressed like Elsa’s sister, Anna, also made an appearance in the video, but she managed to stay on her feet as she zipped by Lele. This was Lele’s close pal and fellow YouTuber, 27-year-old Hannah Stocking. Hannah had previously shared photos of herself and Lele dressed up like the Frozen characters on her own Instagram page.

Lele gave her skiing video a little extra dramatic flair by playing the Frozen II song “Into the Unknown” over the hilarious clip. Santa Claus also made a quick cameo in the video.

Lele’s Instagram video racked up over 900,000 likes from her followers. In the caption of her post, she quoted Elsa by claiming that the cold has never bothered her anyway, but she discovered that skidding across ice in your underwear is not a pleasant experience. One of Lele’s followers asked her if her fall hurt, and she answered by saying that she would have been okay if she’d been wearing an additional clothing item with her princess costume.

“It wouldn’t have hurt if I had pants under tbh,” Lele wrote.

Lele’s followers seemed to think that her pain was worth the results.

“Even your fall was epiccc,” wrote one fan.

“Haha so funny. Totally laughed,” read another response to Lele’s video.

“I would do anything just to be as crazy and cool as u,” a third fan remarked.

Hannah also responded to her pal’s video.

“ELSA AND ANNA CAN SHREDDDDD,” she wrote.

In the photos that Hannah posted on her Instagram page, Lele was pictured taking another spill after skiing straight into a snowman. According to Hannah’s geotag, she and Lele were at Big Bear Lake in California when they took their funny photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lele also amazed her fans with a skiing photo that she uploaded last week. She was pictured rocking a revealing swimsuit and standing on the side of a snowy slope.