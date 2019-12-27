Cosplay Model Liz Katz Pulls Down Leggings To Expose Hips And Quotes Huey Lewis And The News

Liz Katz also rocked an usual top.

Cosplay model Liz Katz found the perfect song lyric to match one of her sexy poses. On Friday, the blond bombshell took to Instagram to share a sizzling snapshot that was all about her hips and cleavage.

Liz was pictured rocking an unusual top. The black garment included a heavily padded push-up bra and a small piece of mesh, which was stretched out over the curvaceous cosplayer’s collarbones. This created an opening shaped like a downward triangle, and it put Liz’s voluptuous cleavage on full display. A thick black belt circled Liz’s waist right beneath her bust. The belt was embellished with a metal ring in the center and buckles on the sides.

Liz’s ensemble included a pair of skintight athletic leggings. Her bottoms were mostly heather gray, but they had a black waistband. Large black and white stripes could also be seen on the lower right thigh of the pants.

For her beauty look, Liz rocked a glossy light pink lip, pale eye shadow, and long curled lashes. She was using her right hand to hold most of her thick blond hair up. However, her long bangs were completely covering up her left eye.

Liz used her left hand to pull the stretchy waistband of her leggings down low. This teasing pose exposed her slender, sculpted stomach and visible hip bones. The caption of her post was seemingly inspired by her bare hips; she quoted the 1986 Huey Lewis and the News song “Hip to be Square.” The song was famously used in the movie American Psycho, which a few of Liz’s Instagram followers noted in response to her photo.

So far, Liz’s 1 million followers have liked her revealing photo over 32,000 times. They’ve also responded to her post with hundreds of comments about how incredible they think she is.

“The most beautiful woman on Earth. Maybe the universe who knows?!” read one response to Liz’s picture.

“It’s hip to be that savagely beautiful,” another fan wrote.

Liz’s steamy snapshot had one of her follower’s quoting a different song by Shakira.

“Hips don’t lie… You’re beautiful,” the admirer remarked.

A fourth commenter argued that Liz doesn’t look square at all in her photo.

“Square? I see perfectly curvy,” the fan wrote.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Liz recently helped her fans get excited about the holidays by posing in sexy lingerie and snapping a mirror selfie. She wasn’t rocking a bra and underwear set in festive colors like red and green, but she gave her steamy snapshot a Christmas theme by using the photo’s caption to ask her followers if they were ready to unwrap some presents.