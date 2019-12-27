Elizabeth Hurley Spills Out Of Cleavage-Baring Slinky Black Dress In Sexy ‘Boxing Day’ Post

Elizabeth Hurley is sharing some eye-catching snapshots from her boisterous Christmas party, and fans are all over her latest photos.

On December 26, the gorgeous British actress and model took to Instagram to celebrate Boxing Day with a set of captivating snaps that showed her having a blast in the company of friends. Snapped at what looked like a very lively party, The Royals star put on an enticing display, pouring her enviable figure into a slinky cocktail dress that showed plenty of skin and a whole lot of cleavage.

The 54-year-old stunner rocked a sleek black dress that hugged her curves in all the right places, highlighting her hourglass frame and sculpted physique. The seductive attire — a glamorous frock by luxury eveningwear brand Galvan London — boasted a strappy design and a low-cut neckline that left little to the imagination, putting her perky chest front and center. The piece started off with a scoop neckline that exposed a generous amount of decolletage, showing a great expanse of fair skin. The garment continued with a plunging notch that ran down across the chest and ended well below the chest line, flashing her deep cleavage and even teasing a glimpse of her toned midsection.

Elizabeth nearly popped out of the dangerously low-cut frock, which could barely contain her assets. The dress also sported a head-turning, pushup effect that called even more attention to her exposed chest. The English beauty adorned her decolletage with a stylish gold necklace that featured a stone-studded cross pendant, which further lured the gaze to her over-spilling curves. She topped off her look with a fabulous pair of gold drop-down earrings and rocked an elegant glam that showed this ageless beauty certainly knows how to party and how to make herself noticed among a crowd of people.

The Austin Powers actress showed off the sizzling look in a set of four photos that immediately caught the eye of her fans. The first two shots were close-ups that captured Elizabeth from the waist up, shining the spotlight on her massive cleavage and incredible decolletage. The gorgeous star didn’t hesitate to get flirty with the camera, striking a couple of sultry poses that saw her shooting a coquettish look at the camera as she parted her lips in a provocative way. A third snap showed Elizabeth snuggling up to her pal, fashion designer Patrick Cox, as the two faced the camera with beaming smiles. The final snap in the bunch was a group photo that showed the merry party letting loose on the dance floor, with Elizabeth right in the center of the action.

As usual, the Estée Lauder spokesmodel slayed her signature makeup, sporting a shimmering dark eye shadow, dark eyeliner, and glossy pink lipstick. Her tresses were styled with a mid-part and framed her face as they fell down her back and over her shoulders.

In the caption, the Marvel’s Runaways actress playfully blew fans a kiss via an emoji and added the “#xmas” hashtag. The star credited fashion stylist Mike Adler for her ravishing party look and tagged him in nearly all the photos.

Unsurprisingly, her post got a lot of attention on Instagram, garnering more than 92,000 likes and 1,600-plus comments from her ardent admirers.

“Putting the Hot in the Holidays, my favorite Brit,” quipped one fan.

“Either the dresses are getting smaller or something else is getting bigger,” commented another.

Plenty of followers took to the comments section to gush over Elizabeth’s age-defying looks.

“Wow!!! You never age!!! So beautiful and sexy!!!” exclaimed one overly enthused fan.

“Never seems to get any older and looks amazing [winking-face emoji] simply stunning!” wrote a fourth Instagrammer, followed by a smiling-face emoji.

Elizabeth certainly enjoyed a very special Christmas this year. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the stunning actress also posed for a gorgeous Christmas snap with her look-alike son, Damian.