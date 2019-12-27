Peruvian Hottie Flavia Laos Sizzles In Skimpy Blue Bikini In New Instagram Photo

Peruvian model Flavia Laos blessed her fans with a new sexy photo that she posted to Instagram on Thursday afternoon. The model’s 3.2 million followers have become accustomed to seeing the brunette beauty in skin-baring outfits on her feed, as she is prone to post sultry snapshots of herself to share with her huge fan base.

In the bombshell’s latest share, she wore a blue polka-dot bikini top that tightly hugged her big bust. She paired it with matching blue polka-dot bikini thongs. Based on the model’s caption, the sexy two-piece was from Madness Clothing, an online retail store based in Argentina.

In the photo, Flavia was seen looking out into the sea. Her dark hair was half tied up and cascading down her back. Her cleavage, flat stomach, and lean legs were on display.

Turquoise water, tall palm trees, and beach huts made up the background of Flavia’s latest social media upload, but it was the model herself that was the star of the show. The hottie looked smoking hot under the sizzling sunshine that seemed to make her tanned skin glow.

The model sported a no-makeup look, as she was at the beach mainly for fun. She did wear layers of gold necklaces and a couple of bracelets as accessories.

Flavia’s caption in the photo suggests that she is enjoying her vacation and that the post was an ad for the clothing store. The geotag also suggests that she is in Punta Cana, a beach town in the Dominican Republic.

The photo received over 112,000 likes and over 300 comments within just 11 hours of being live. Many of Flavia’s followers wrote in Spanish in the comments section. She has fans all over the world, but Spanish was the most common language spoken in the comments of her snapshot. Some of her admirers couldn’t seem to find the right words to describe her beauty, as they opted to send her endearing emoji instead. Most of the emoji were hearts, fire, and heart-eyes, or a combination of all three.

Loading...

“Very beautiful indeed,” wrote one fan.

“What is the name of the place? The place is marvelous and so are you!” an admirer commented.

Flavia also shared several Instagram stories of her trip, where she can be seen flaunting her assets and the beautiful surroundings. One clip showed her walking off and twirling while her curvy behind was on full display. Another clip showed Flavia enjoying herself in a hot tub.