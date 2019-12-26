‘DWTS’ Champion Hannah Brown Shares ‘Low Quality Dancing, High Quality Crazy Fun’ Family Dance Video

Former The Bachelorette and recent Dancing with the Stars winner Hannah Brown spent Christmas back home in Alabama with her family. By the looks of her recent Instagram post, it seems she couldn’t resist trying to turn the rest of the Brown family into dancers, too.

On Christmas Day, Hannah shared a fun video clip on her Instagram page. She joked that this was the Brown family holiday dance disaster of the year, and she wished her followers a happy holiday from her crazies.

The clip showed Hannah patiently trying to teach her mom, dad, brother, and others in her family a cheery holiday dance to perform together. Everybody was dressed up in various types of Christmas-inspired gear, including silly glasses, hats, and other festive items, and there was a lot of laughter involved.

Hannah took on the role of choreographer, and she definitely had a specific routine in mind. It looks as if she ran her crew through it quite a few times, counting throughout as she wore a red satin pair of pajamas.

It’s not clear whether the Brown family ever perfected the dance routine. However, they definitely all had a lot of fun in the process of attempting to learn it.

It looks as if Hannah’s fans from The Bachelorette and Dancing with the Stars had a lot of fun with this video clip as well. In just about 16 hours, the clip had been viewed more than 1.1 million times by her 2.5 million followers.

More than 210,000 likes piled up in that time frame and almost 2,000 comments were posted, too.

“This is the quality content I need in my life,” declared one of Hannah’s followers.

“Y’all lowkey killed this dance,” added another fan.

“Omg unbelievable!! This is what families and holidays is all about!! @hannahbrown telling everyone to be on point it’s her dance video,” wrote someone else.

“This is exactly why I voted for you to win dwts,” remarked someone else.

Even Roscoe, the Brown family dog, made an appearance in the dance. Quite a few of Hannah’s followers seemed especially impressed and enamored by her brother Patrick, praising his dance moves and some ladies even asking if he’s single.

It looks like plenty of Dancing with the Stars fans tagged Hannah’s DWTS partner Alan Bersten wondering what his opinion of the performance was. At this point, it doesn’t appear that he’s commented on the post yet.

Hannah is clearly having a blast spending the holidays in Alabama with her family. The Dancing with the Stars champion and Bachelorette veteran will likely head back to her place in Los Angeles soon, but in the meantime, she’s making the most of the time she has back home.