Cuban Bombshell Cindy Prado Wishes Fans ‘Merry Xmas Eve’ In Itty-Bitty Red String Bikini

Cindy Prado gave her fans a special holiday treat this week when she shared two smoking hot new photos that sent temperatures soaring on her page.

The double Instagram update was shared on Tuesday and saw the blond stunner enjoying a beautiful day on a secluded Miami Beach in Florida. The golden sunshine spilled over the social media sensation as she posed for the photos, while a view of the calm ocean water provided a stunning background behind her. In the caption of her post, the babe wished her 849,000 followers a “Merry Xmas Eve.”

Of course, a day by the water called for the perfect swimwear, and Cindy, as usual, certainly did not disappoint. The Cuban bombshell slayed in a seriously skimpy string bikini from White Fox Boutique that left very little to the imagination.

Cindy sent pulses racing in her minuscule two-piece that did nothing but favors for her killer curves. The look included a cherry red, halter-style top with thin shoulder straps that showcased her toned arms. It also boasted triangle-shaped cups that were hardly enough to contain her voluptuous assets and, combined with the number’s plunging neckline, flashed an ample amount of cleavage and underboob. Her audience, however, hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin.

The Instagram model completed her swimwear with a pair of matching bikini bottoms that were equally risque as the top half of her look, if not more. The bold red garment featured a daringly high-cut design that exposed her sculpted thighs in their entirely and left her curvy booty almost completely bare thanks to its cheeky style. Its thin waistband was tied in dainty bows, which Cindy pulled high up on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and rock-hard abs.

To accessorize her barely-there look, Cindy added a pair of gold drop earrings, as well as a pendant necklace that fell down her decolletage to draw even more attention to her busty display. She wore her light tresses down in voluminous waves that spilled behind her back and sported a minimal makeup look that made her striking features pop.

Fans of the bikini model were quick to show some love for her Christmas Eve Instagram update. As of this writing, the upload has earned over 11,000 likes after just four hours of going live to the social media platform — and that number still continues to grow. Dozens took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post as well, where many left compliments for Cindy’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Beauty and body of a goddess,” one person wrote.

Another said that Cindy was “goals.”

“As sexy as it can get,” commented a third.

Cindy is hardly shy about showing some skin on social media. Another recent addition to her page saw her doing just that again, and this time, she was in a dangerously short red dress with a low-cut, square neckline. The shimmering holiday ensemble proved popular with her fans as well, who awarded the post over 10,000 likes.