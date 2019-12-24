Latina Model Ainsley Rodriguez Rocks Animal Print Crop Top & Booty Shorts While Pouring Tequila On The Rocks

Ainsley Rodriguez is delighting her fans by showing off her body in another NSFW outfit. As her followers know, the Latina fitness model is a popular influencer on social media, boasting a fan base of over 1.9 million on Instagram alone. Rodriguez regularly struts her stuff in some of the hottest outfits, rocking bikinis, crop tops, lingerie, and more. In the most recent video that was shared on her page, the smokeshow stunned in another sexy outfit.

In the gorgeous new video post, the model tagged herself in Miami. She appeared to be in her kitchen where she was pouring herself a glass of tequila and explaining to fans how they can still enjoy a cocktail without the added calories, noting that she drinks it on the rocks and adds a little lemon or orange. The stunner also told fans that they would have less of a hangover if they drank the liquor straight. For her look, Rodriguez wore her long, dark locks slicked back in a high ponytail and rocked a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipgloss.

She put her gorgeous figure on display in a tiny gray, animal print crop top that showed off her taut tummy. Rodriguez paired the tiny top with a pair of insanely short gray booty shorts that showed off her ripped legs. The video has only been live on her page for a few short hours, but it’s earning the beauty a ton of attention from her fans, racking up over 5,000 likes and 500-plus comments already.

Some of her fans took to the video to thank her for the advice on how to make drinks a little healthier while countless others commented on the shot to gush over her amazing figure. A few more had no words and flooded the comments section with emoji. Countless others wished her a very Merry Christmas.

“I love you so much and I can never get over how amazing your body always looks. You are a queen,” one fan gushed, adding a few flame and heart emoji.

“There’s definitely memes about girls who drink Tequila straight,” another fan joked, adding a few smiley face emoji.

“Morning Ainsley Merry Christmas have an amazing and wonderful day, Ainsley you Truely [sic] touch my day and heart Hugsss, I usually have one drink at friends or parties, Bourbon or scotch, sometimes wine…but never more than one, and absolutely never get in the driver’s seat!!!!!” a third Instagram user chimed in.