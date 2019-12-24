Sarah Harris Stuns In Bikini Photo Snapped Right Before She ‘Had A Screaming, Crying Fit’

Sarah shared her paddleboard horror story.

Playboy model Sarah Harris might always look incredible in her bikini photos, but sometimes the stories behind them aren’t all that glamorous.

On Monday, the blond bombshell took to Instagram to share a serene swimsuit snapshot with her 2.2 million Instagram followers. It was taken on Waiheke Island in New Zealand, which is where Sarah and her fiance, fellow social media influencer Josh Williams, celebrated Sarah’s 26th birthday.

Sarah was pictured rocking a textured white bikini that included an underwire top with molded cups. The structured garment put her ample cleavage on full display. Her stylish two-piece’s matching bottoms featured high-cut legs and thick straps on the sides. The straps sat up high on Sarah’s hips, and the bottoms’ waist scooped down in a wide U. The design showcased her voluptuous hourglass figure.

Sarah was wearing her sandy blond hair down in beachy waves, and she had on a pair of dark sunglasses. She posed with her head turned the left. Her right leg was extended out in front of her, and the toes of her right foot were pointed to elongate the limb. Her toenails were painted white to match her bikini.

Sarah looked like she was enjoying a peaceful day at the beach. She was standing on the seaside in some dried vegetation, and she had a backdrop of turquoise ocean and blue sky behind her. However, in the caption of her post, Sarah revealed that her bikini photo was taken not long before her trip to the beach became a nightmare.

According to the curvaceous Kiwi model, she decided to go paddleboarding sometime after posing for the photo. Unfortunately, strong winds pushed her out too far in the ocean, and this caused her to have “a screaming, crying fit.” She was so freaked out that she “fed a bunch of fish” by vomiting in the ocean. After she abandoned her paddleboard in desperation, Josh had to spend two hours getting her safely to shore.

As Sarah noted, her experience is proof that the stunning social media snapshots of “blue skies and bikinis” don’t tell the whole story of what an Instagram influencer’s life is really like.

Sarah has posted numerous photos from her romantic Waiheke Island getaway with Josh on Instagram, including one in which she’s riding a bike in a thong swimsuit. The model’s fans always enjoy seeing her rock revealing swimwear, and they rewarded her white bikini snapshot with over 20,000 likes. In addition to the usual remarks focused on her incredible figure, the comments section of her post included some praise for Josh.

“Josh is your greatest lifesaver,” wrote one fan.

“Lol oh gf!! Glad josh could save you, I would have been petrified too!!!!” read another response to her post.

“You look so beautiful,” a third admirer remarked. “Good job Josh.”

Josh also responded to Sarah’s post.