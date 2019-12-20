Demi Rose Wears Dangerously Low-Cut Ensemble, Showcases Cleavage In Seductive Photo

British model Demi Rose wore a dangerously low-cut ensemble and flaunted her favorite assets in her Instagram story. The 24-year-old model showed off her ample cleavage in a black, floral-print top that left little to the imagination.

In the picture, Demi Rose gave the camera a come hither look, staring straight ahead at the lens but arching her body to the side, giving her 11.5 million Instagram followers a glimpse at her buxom bust.

She wore a black silk dress with a deep V neckline. The frock was emblazoned with multi-colored flowers, ranging from red to yellow to teal. She paired the gown with a thick, gold-beaded choker necklace.

Her dark brows were perfectly shaped and arched, peeking over her eyes to enhance the sultriness of the image, while her winged black eyeliner accentuated her thick, luscious lashes, which fanned out luxuriously. Demi Rose’s sun-kissed skin glowed in the light, her cheeks brushed with a warm, pink blush. A mocha liner outlined her lips which were painted with a rosy gloss.

The model’s chocolate brown hair, which was styled stick-straight, glowed in the sunlight and tumbled down her shoulder. It was deeply parted to the side, and cascaded gently in front of one eye, making the picture even more seductive.

Demi Rose, who is currently in Egypt, showed off the multiple palm trees — and a pyramid — in the background.

She showed off more of the ensemble in her Instagram story, posting several videos of herself. The silk frock was long-sleeved, though she rolled the sleeves up above her wrists. She paired the dress with a tan brown belt. To complete the ensemble, she wore diamond studs in her ears.

The model rocked multiple Instagram filters in her posts, which merely accentuated all of her most prominent features, specifically her eyes. In one selfie video, she listened to Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” In another, she showed off all of the cuts she endured on her feet during photo shoots, joking, “Shoot life.”

As The Inquisitr reported, Demi Rose was most recently in Jordan, where she posed for many “golden hour” photo shoots, including one where you can see her bare bottom.

Her most recent Instagram photo featured her posing in the Dead Sea in a minuscule bikini, rocking a black wig with a heavy bang — a far cry from her brunette locks. She captioned the photo “Alter Ego,” and it received more than 409,000 likes.