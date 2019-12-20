Miss BumBum Suzy Cortez Leaves Very Little To The Imagination In Red Ribbon While Standing By A Christmas Tree

Suzy Cortez gave her Instagram followers an early Christmas gift this week when she shared a sizzling new snap to her page that proved impossible to ignore.

The NSFW photo was shared on Friday and was an instant hit with the model’s two million followers on the platform. In the shot, the Miss BumBum winner was seen standing by her Christmas tree, which she was in the process of decorating with gold bulbs and shimmering red ornaments. A red banner was affixed to the wall behind her, which appeared to say “Merry Christmas” in her native language.

There were no presents placed underneath the tree yet, but Suzy could have easily taken on the role herself. The Brazilian bombshell was wrapped up in nothing more than a thick red ribbon for a look that certainly pushed Instagram’s limits.

Suzy sent pulses racing in her scandalous Christmas ensemble that showcased nearly every inch of her incredible physique. The thick fabric was loosely wrapped around her voluptuous assets and almost resembled a bandeau bikini. However, the swimwear would have likely provided a bit more coverage. Plenty of cleavage and underboob was left well within eyesight for her audience to admire. But this was just the beginning of the babe’s eye-popping look.

On her lower half, the brunette beauty wore a large, ornate Christmas bow that covered only what was necessary, leaving very little to the imagination. Suzy’s muscular thighs and sculpted legs were left completely bare in the snap, as was her famously curvy booty. The decoration was affixed high up on the babe’s hips, accentuating her trim waist and rock-hard abs.

Suzy accessorized her barely-there ensemble with a pair of oversized hoop earrings that added just the right amount of bling. She wore her dark tresses down in bouncy waves, which cascaded behind her back. As for her beauty, the social media sensation rocked a full face of makeup that included a glossy lip, light dusting of blush, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

Unsurprisingly, the buxom Instagram model’s festive attire was a huge hit with fans. The upload has already racked up over 5,000 likes after just 45 minutes of going live — and that number continues to grow by the second. Dozens flocked to the comments section as well, where many left compliments for Suzy’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“I love this present,” one person wrote.

Another said that Suzy was a “goddess.”

“Ravishing beauty. God bless you dear,” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time that Suzy has shown a tantalizing amount of skin on social media. Earlier this week, the babe flaunted her peachy derriere in a money-patterned thong bikini that did nothing but favors for her killer curves. The skimpy swimwear look also proved popular with her followers, who showered the snap with more than 20,000 likes.