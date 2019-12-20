Paulina Gretzky Puts On Thong Bikini For Cheeky New Instagram Pic

Paulina Gretzky shared a new Instagram pic today with her fans. She was spotted rocking a thong bikini in a tropical destination.

The photo showed the stunner facing her back to the camera. The ensemble was gold with a simple cut. Her pose left her booty on full display, as her face was mostly obscured. Paulina reached up with her left hand to hold onto a leafy plant, and tilted her head to the left. Her blond hair fell down her upper back.

The model stood in front of a low, wooden wall. She was framed on all sides by leafy green plants, and the ocean glittered in the backdrop. Further beyond was a shoreline with tons of additional green vegetation. The photo was taken on a sunny day, with streams of light hitting the model’s upper body.

The geotag revealed that she was at Saint Barthélemy, and Golf Digest noted that the getaway was to celebrate her 31st birthday. In fact, today was her special day, and she was reportedly enjoying it with her husband and a ton of her friends. Various Instagram stories revealed a festive bash at night, followed by a nice breakfast in the morning.

Fans had plenty of compliments for the bombshell in the comments section. This included a short but sweet message from her husband, Dustin Johnson.

“So beautiful! Love you so much,” he wrote, with the comment being liked over 620 times so far.

“@paulinagretzkywow! Beautiful view… the water looks so inviting!” exclaimed an admirer.

Loading...

“Not sure why I want to say, ‘me Tarzan,'” joked a fan.

“I’m at the gym and you just totally motivated me,” wrote a fourth Instagram user.

There were also a handful of dedicated followers that wished her a happy birthday. Because although it’s evident that it’s her birthday in her stories, Paulina didn’t mention it in the caption of the post. Fans can hope for more updates from her celebratory trip to the Caribbean.

Gretzky recently posted an update where she showed off her bikini bod once again. That time, she rocked an orange bikini. She sat next to her sibling on a boat, and was seen showing off her tan. The top featured triple straps, while the bottoms rested low on her hips. Paulina wore her hair down in a middle part, and accessorized with dark aviator sunglasses. She also wore a choker-style necklace, bracelets, and rings.