Brunette Hottie Katelyn Runck Is ‘Santa’s Assistant’ In New Sexy Instagram Post

On Thursday, fitness athlete Katelyn Runck went on Instagram to post a series of sensual “holiday” snapshots for her 1.7 million followers to see. The brunette beauty teased her fans with a revealing three-pic update that showed a tremendous amount of cleavage.

In the latest share, the bombshell was seen wearing a red off-shoulder set from online retail store, Missdresse. The crop top looked very tight on the model’s chest that it made her cleavage pop out. Additionally, it had white round buttons along the sleeves and skirt.

The first photo is a close-up of the model, as she slightly bends for the pose, arms and hands on the sides. Katelyn’s crop top flaunted her incredibly toned tummy and physique. The model wore full make-up for the shoot — newly groomed, filled in eyebrows, heavy contour and bronzer, smoky eyeshadow, thick falsies and eyeliner, as well as a nude color with a pink hue on her lips. She wore her hair down and opted a no-jewelry look.

Next picture showed a full body shot of Katelyn doing a pose, her hands on her hips, legs apart, while she looks at a distance. In this snap, she really showcased her hard rock abs and toned legs that can be seen underneath the long red skirt. The third photo in the update showed the fitness model looking straight to the camera, hands on her hips, legs crossed. Also, the model wore a pair of beige strappy sandals to boost her height.

In the caption, Katelyn mentioned that she’s “on duty” as “Santa’s help” and asked her followers what they want for Christmas. Most of her fans seemed too distracted by the pictures to actually answer her question and simply complimented the model’s looks. While others sent a bunch of heart and fire emojis.

“You look stunning diva in a red outfit. You are always stunning!” one follower commented.

“I want my Christmas gift as the second picture,” another admirer wrote.

Loading...

“Red is my favorite, you look amazing!” a third Instagram user added.

Katelyn has been regularly updating her fans with sultry snaps and clips in her Instagram page. The brunette beauty recently wowed her fans while sporting a skimpy grey bikini that hardly covered her up. The said post has garnered over 56,000 likes and almost 2,000 comments.

While it may be almost winter season for some parts in the world, Katelyn’s fans can always count on her for bringing in the heat with her smoking Instagram updates.