ASAP Rocky Sex Tape Reportedly Leaks, And Social Media Has Strong Reactions

An alleged sex tape showing rapper ASAP Rocky and an unidentified woman has hit the internet, and there are some very strong reactions to the video on social media.

The clip was reported to be close to 90 second and did not show identifying features of the people involved, though some fans did report that the man in question had tattoos similar to the rapper’s. It was uploaded to the adult-sharing site Porn Hub sometime on Wednesday, and caught the attention of the internet in the hours that followed.

ASAP Rocky’s name had shot to the top of worldwide Twitter trends by Thursday morning. While there is still no confirmation that the sex tape is legitimate, InTouch Weekly noted that it would seem to fit based on some other recent statements from the rapper. He said in an episode of Angie Martinez’s Untold Stories of Hip Hop that he has had developed a sex addiction since even before reaching high school, before he had physically matured.

“These are things people stay away from, they don’t like to admit it,” he said.”I can’t be embarrassed about it.”

The rapper explained that he had orgies starting as a young teenager, and that much of it was recorded.

“I have a lot of orgies at my house with some very close female companions. I’ve photographed and documented many of them,” the rapper said.

The release of the alleged sex tape created a major stir online. As InTouch Weekly noted, there were many derisive comments aimed at ASAP Rocky for the quality of the tape, with one calling it “literally the worst.” Many shared video reactions to it, expressing their disappointment for having watched what they judged to be a lackluster performance from a rapper who fashions himself in his music as a ladies man.

me and all my friends after watching the ASAP rocky video pic.twitter.com/1k4gu0vCvL — chillona pero chingona (@selena_olucero) December 19, 2019

Loading...

ASAP Rocky sex tape leaked pic.twitter.com/dagFizy91m — the gayme (@KidKyros) December 19, 2019

It was not clear who may have leaked the alleged sex tape, and there are no indications that ASAP Rocky himself shared it. While the video drew some humorous reactions, it may be no laughing matter for the person who first shared it. In the past, those who have stolen and distributed sensitive video of celebrities have faced harsh punishments. As the New York Daily News noted, the 36-year-old Pennsylvania man found guilty of stealing and sharing nude photos of Jennifer Lawrence and Kate Upton was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for the leak.

ASAP Rocky has not released a statement on the alleged sex tape.