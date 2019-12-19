Australian Model Madi Edwards Sizzles In High-Cut Yellow Bikini

Madi Edwards is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans.

On Thursday, the Australian model took to her Instagram account for the first time this week to share a sizzling new snap to her feed that was an instant hit with her 702,000 followers. The photo saw Madi sitting down on the ground and leaning up against a tall, white wall as the sun spilled over her perfectly bronzed body. The babe held an orange in her hand, while a mesh bag full of the fruit sat on the ground next to her.

In the caption of her post, the blond bombshell expressed excitement to be returning home to sunny Sydney, Australia — a trip, she noted, that was made possible thanks to the help of booking.com.

Madi looked smoking hot in the snap that saw her rocking a bright yellow bikini that did nothing but favors for her impressive physique. The two-piece included a sports bra-style top that boasted thin spaghetti shoulder straps that showcased the stunner’s toned arms. Its also featured a daringly low scoop neckline that flashed an ample amount of cleavage to her audience, who hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin.

Madi also rocked a pair of unique, wrap-style bottoms in the same bold color. The garment exposed her long, sculpted legs in their entirety thanks to its dangerously high-cut design, which also offered a look at her killer curves. Its waistband sat high up on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and flat midsection.

The social media sensation kept her look simple, opting not to add any jewelry or even shoes so her flawless figure could take center stage. She wore her blond tresses up in a voluminous top knot with a few strands falling out of the up-do to perfect frame her face.

It wasn’t long before fans began showering the Instagram model’s new photo with love. The upload earned more than 8,000 likes after just five hours of going live — and that number still continues to grow. Several followers went a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post to leave compliments for the stunner’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Always PERF,” one person wrote.

Another called Madi a “beautiful heavenly angel.”

Some seemed at a loss for words over the Aussie beauty’s eye-popping bikini look, simply writing “wow” in their comments.

This is hardly the first time that Madi has dazzled her fans with her incredible bikini body. Another recent addition to her feed included a duo of photos of the babe rocking a cheeky white bikini on the beach. Fans also swooned over this look, which racked up over 17,000 likes and 150 comments.