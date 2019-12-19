Victoria’s Secret Model Devon Windsor Emerges From A Pool In A Tiny, Strapless Bikini: ‘Ultimate Serenity’

Devon Windsor heated things up on her Instagram page today with a steamy new video that was an instant hit with her 1.8 million followers.

The Victoria’s Secret model has been far from shy about sharing bikini-clad photos and videos from her tropical honeymoon with new husband Johnny Dex Barbara, and Wednesday’s upload was no different.

In the short clip, the 27-year-old was seen emerging from a gorgeous outdoor pool that was surrounded by tall palm trees. A stunning view of the secluded beach’s white sand and crystal blue water provided a breathtaking background, while the calming sound of wading water completed the scene that, in Devon’s own words, exemplified “ultimate serenity.”

The blond bombshell walked towards the camera in the video and ascended the pool’s steps to slowly give her audience a look at her skimpy swimwear for the day that did nothing but favors for her incredible physique. She looked smoking hot in an itty-bitty two-piece, which fans would instantly recognize was a set from her own Devon Windsor Swim collection that she launched earlier this year.

Devon’s minuscule bikini included a patterned, strapless top that showcased her toned arms. Its deep sweetheart neckline fell low on her chest to expose an ample amount of cleavage. A unique tie detail was knotted tight right in the middle of her bosom, drawing even more attention to the model’s busty display.

Devon also sported a pair of sexy bikini bottoms in the same pattern that boasted a risque design that flashed plenty of skin. The garment allowed the model to showcase her long, toned legs and killer curves thanks to its cheeky, high-cut style that did way more showing than covering up. Another tie detail fell in the middle of its high-rise waistband, which further accentuated her trim waist and sculpted abs.

To accessorize her pool day look, the Missouri cutie added a dainty necklace stack and a set of delicate earrings. Her platinum tresses were soaking wet and slicked back behind her head, and her face was makeup-free to allow her striking features and natural beauty to shine.

Unsurprisingly, the beauty’s latest social media upload was a huge hit with her followers. As of this writing, the video has been viewed more than 22,000 times and has racked up nearly 5,500 likes within its first eight hours of going live on Instagram. Many fans took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post as well.

“Ahhh amazing,” one person wrote.

“You are so beautiful, my love,” said another.

Others simply opted for emoji to express their love for the sizzling video, with many opting for the flame and heart-eyed emoticons.

Devon has been treating her Instagram followers to look at her incredible bikini body almost daily during her trip. Earlier this week, the model sent temperatures soaring on her feed again when she showed off her flawless figure in a blue-and-white striped two-piece that left very little to the imagination. The swimwear look also proved popular with her fans, who showered the snaps with more than 21,000 likes.