Cosplay Model Meg Turney Flaunts Incredible Curves In Skintight Bodysuit

The cosplayer sizzled in her revealing ensemble.

On Tuesday, December 17, cosplay model Meg Turney posted yet another provocative photo for her 718,000 Instagram followers to enjoy.

The tantalizing picture was taken by professional photographer Wes Ellis in what appears to be a living room. The social media sensation posed in front of a lit fireplace, kneeling on the wood floor. Christmas tree branches can be seen to her left. The 32-year-old seemed to be running her hand through her hair, as she looked away from the camera, with her mouth slightly open.

Meg flaunted her fabulous figure in a high-cut, red velvet bodysuit with zipper detailing. The risque ensemble put Meg’s incredible cleavage, tiny waist, and sculpted hips on full display. She also sported her signature horned rimmed glasses and a pair of gray thigh-high socks, giving her even more sex appeal.

For the photoshoot, the blonde bombshell wore her long locks down and enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup. The application included subtle contour, shimmering eyeshadow, voluminous lashes, and nude lip gloss.

In the caption, the expert cosplayer implied that her outfit resembled the wrestling singlets worn by the character A.C. Slater, portrayed by Mario Lopez, in Saved by the Bell. The model also noted that she shared the snap in continuation of “MegMas.” The annual tradition consists of Meg posting festive, flirty photos during the holiday season, much to the delight of her audience.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it quickly racked up more than 20,000 likes. Many of Meg’s admirers were quick to shower the stunner with compliments. While some simply left fire emoji in the comments section, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Goodness gracious, this photo is magnificent. You look mesmerizing and absolutely gorgeous,” gushed a fan, adding a string of heart-eye and heart emoji to the comment.

“You are just SOOOOO pretty,” added a different devotee.

“I absolutely love this image,” said another follower.

“Meg is sexy hot,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

As fans are aware, the Twitch streamer is not shy when it comes to showing off her unbelievable body on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to share racy content that pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines. Recently, the model posted a particularly cheeky photo, in which she showed off her pert derriere in a green and red string bikini. That sizzling snap has been liked over 55,000 times since it was uploaded.