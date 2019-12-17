Maya Jama Stuns In A White Bikini In Dubai

Maya wowed as she posed in her skimpy white bikini.

Maya Jama showed off all her hard work in the gym as she danced around in a white bikini in a new video shared to her Instagram Stories account this week. The stunning body confident British TV and radio presenter put her enviable curves on full show in the sizzling clip, which she treated her 1.2 million followers to as she enjoyed a trip to Dubai.

In the jaw-dropping new video, which was posted on December 17 and can be seen via The Daily Star, the beauty showed some skin in her pretty skimpy white swimwear look as she shot a selfie in the bathroom mirror of her hotel.

In the Boomerang clip, Maya danced around in her luxurious bathroom as she flashed the peace sign while raising her arms for fans and pursed her lips as if she was blowing a big kiss.

The plunging bikini top was a crop-top style design that showed off some serious skin on her top half. The cute top featured thicker straps over both of her shoulders and perfectly showcased her slim and toned waist.

Her tiny middle was also highlighted by the equally skimpy bottoms she slipped into. In the same white color, both sides of the trendy briefs stretched all the way up past her bellybutton to make her middle look even slimmer and her toned legs even longer.

Even though the star was posing indoors in her selfie video, she kept her slim sunglasses with a green frame on her eyes.

The gorgeous star had her long brunette hair uber-glamorous and curly as it flowed over her left shoulder, while she waved her right hand as she held on tight to her phone with her left. She struck several sultry poses in her bikini as she filmed herself in the mirror.

In the caption written on the video in a white font with a green background that matched her colorful and fun sunglasses, Maya shared the sweet message of “Rise & Shine” as she prepared for the day ahead.

Though Maya didn’t reveal her exact location in that upload, she appeared to be spending her time in the United Arab Emirates in luxury. The bathroom in the star’s hotel room looked pretty huge and featured ornate tiling across the wall, as well as a bidet alongside the toilet.

This isn’t the first time Maya has stripped down to her bikini in Dubai, though.

As The Inquisitr reported, it was only this past October that the gorgeous British star showed off her flawless body in a two-piece. That time, she stunned fans as she rocked a peach bikini with a pair of Daisy Duke-esque short shorts during another trip to the vacation destination while she relaxed on a sunbed.