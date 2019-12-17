Halsey Sizzles In Pantsuit With Plunging Neckline For Holiday Party

Pop star Halsey recently delighted her 17.4 million Instagram followers with a festive double Instagram update. The bombshell shared two snaps of the ensemble she wore to a holiday party, and based on her caption, the party may have been connected to fashion designer Vivienne Westwood.

For the occasion, Halsey opted to wear a pantsuit rather than a more traditional cocktail dress. The suit appeared to be crafted from a silky material that draped over her curves, and the ensemble had an interesting abstract print with tones of brown, red, white and olive green. Though the suit itself wasn’t super form-fitting, it did feature a plunging neckline. Halsey rocked the suit jacket with what appeared to be nothing underneath, thus showcasing a tantalizing amount of cleavage. She finished off the ensemble with a pair of black stiletto pumps and dangling earrings.

Her skin absolutely glowed, and her brunette locks were pulled back in a braided up-do. While Halsey tagged Vivienne Westwood in the caption of the post, she didn’t tag the designer on her outfit. However, she did acknowledge her beauty team by tagging Martin-Christopher Harper, a hairstylist, and Zoe Costello, a stylist and creative director.

In the first snap, Halsey gazed off into the distance, while in the second she placed a hand on her hip and stared right at the camera. She posed in front of a row of Christmas trees, decorated with ornaments in a wide variety of colors. The trees had several wrapped presents underneath, and the whole set-up was fun and festive.

Halsey’s followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling look, and the post received over 661,000 likes within just 21 hours. Many of her fans tok to the comment section to share their thoughts on the fashion-forward look.

One fan got in the holiday spirit with a seasonal comment, and said “all I want for Christmas is you.”

Another follower, who must have seen a glimpse of Halsey’s outfit elsewhere, said “i was waiting for pics in that suit omg.”

Another fan called Halsey’s ensemble “A Christmas miracle.”

“Literally the most prettiest and boldest girl I ever seen i love you so much @iamhalsey,” another fan said, followed by two emoji that expressed her feelings further.

When it comes to her sartorial selections, Halsey isn’t afraid to take risks and make style statements. Just last month, as The Inquisitr reported, the pop star attended the 2019 ARIAs and walked the red carpet in an eye-catching custom-made gown by designer Collina Strada. The gown itself was white with a classic feminine silhouette, and it featured a pattern that looked like crayons or markers scribbled all over her gown for a bold and colorful vibe.