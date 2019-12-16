Australian Model Olivia Mathers Leaves Very Little To The Imagination In Minuscule Black Bikini

Olivia Mathers is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her thousands of fans.

The Australian model’s latest steamy swimwear look was debuted in a new photo shared to her page on Monday, and it was an instant hit with her 561,000 followers.

In the shot, the 22-year-old appeared to be enjoying a relaxing lake day. She stood on the shore as the water gently floated in, and the near-cloudless blue sky provided a gorgeous background behind her. Olivia looked smoking hot as she posed for the camera in a seriously tiny bikini by Oh Polly that left very little to the imagination and brought some major heat to her page.

Olivia sent pulses racing in the barely-there, black two-piece that did way more showing than covering up. Her bikini top boasted minuscule, triangle-shaped cups that were hardly enough to contain her voluptuous assets. Its skimpy design, along with a plunging neckline, allowed for a seriously NSFW display of cleavage and sideboob — though none of her followers seemed to mind the scandalous showing of skin.

On her lower half, the Aussie bombshell sported a pair of matching black bikini bottoms that were just as risque as her top, if not more. The garment covered only what was necessary and featured a daringly high-cut design that left her sculpted thighs and killer curves completely bare. Its “dental floss” waistband was pulled high up on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and chiseled abs.

Olivia kept her accessories simple and only added a pair of gold hoop earrings for just the right amount of bling. She wore her dirty blond hair down in waves, which were perfectly parted in the middle to frame her face. As for her beauty, Olivia opted for a simple makeup look that included a light red lip, dusting of blush, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

Fans wasted no time in showing the babe’s new Instagram update some love. Within just seven hours of being posted to her feed, the steamy post had earned more than 32,000 likes — and that number still continues to grow. Hundreds took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post to leave compliments for the Instagram model’s jaw-dropping display.

“So stunning,” one person wrote.

Another called Olivia their “hottest queen.”

“Your body is perfect, you’re a dream,” commented a third.

Olivia often dazzles her social media followers no matter what she is wearing. Another recent addition to her page saw her showing off her killer figure again, this time in a dangerously short, white mini dress that did nothing but favors for her hourglass silhouette. The ensemble also proved popular with her fans, who awarded the Instagram update more than 21,000 likes.