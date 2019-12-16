Valeria Mercado Gets Leggy In Tiny Mini Skirt

Valeria Mercado shared a new Instagram update with her followers today which consisted of four pictures. She put on a leggy display in an all-black ensemble.

The model’s outfit included three main parts: her bralette, matching skirt, and boots. Both the bralette and skirt had a nude base with a sheer, black overlay. There were dark polka-dots throughout, with her bra featuring a rectangular accent in the middle of her chest. Meanwhile, the skirt featured a wrap-around style fit, with the front panel riding up her legs. She completed the look with a pair of tight, thigh-high boots.

All four photos were fairly similar to one another. She was seen posing in front of a gold backdrop, which was likely part of the casino where Revolve has been conducting photoshoots. There was an architectural column with vertical stripes. Plus, a matching planter was seen beside her with a large, leafy plant.

The first photo showed Valeria standing with her hands on her hips. She bent her knees slightly while propping out her left leg. Her hair was eye-catching, as she wore it down in tight curls that reached her waist. She brushed some of her locks in front of her left shoulder. Her makeup, on the other hand, included dark eyeliner and lipstick. She parted her lips slightly and exuded a sultry vibe.

The next two images were slight variations of the first, while the final photo was a more zoomed-in look at the model. This picture showed her putting her hands on her hips again, but was cropped above her waist.

Fans had plenty of nice things to say about the photo set in the comments section.

“That is by far my favorite pair of boots that you own. I want!!!” declared an admirer.

“Haven’t said what’s up in a min hope you been good much love blessings sent your way,” wrote a follower.

“The most perfect body ever and an amazing outfit you look so good xx,” raved a fan.

“Oh wow babeee! you are always looking sooo hottt,” noted a fourth Instagram user.

This isn’t to mention another post from yesterday, where Valeria put on another leggy display. This time, she opted for a sparkling, silver mini dress with two slits in the front. The first photo of the set showed her standing with her feet apart as she placed her hands on her hips again. Her blond, curly hair cascaded down the front of her shoulders. Meanwhile, the backdrop was a stone wall.