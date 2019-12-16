Rachel Cook Goes Nude For Second Issue Of ‘WTVR’ Magazine

Rachel Cook launched a magazine recently called WTVR, with the second issue coming out soon. She shared a sneak peek of the cover on her Instagram page, which revealed that she posed topless for the occasion.

The model was seen stading in front of a driftwood fort, as she raised her hand and grabbed a hold of a piece of wood that lay horizontally above her. Meanwhile, she placed her left hand on her chest to censor it. And while the photo was cropped right at her hips, it revealed enough to show that she was fully nude when the picture was taken.

This is also the first time that Rachel was seen with her new shaved hairstyle for WTVR, because when the first issue was shot, she still had her long locks. The stunner gazed at the camera with a sensual expression on her face, and wore eye-catching makeup that offered a bright pop of color. In addition to her shimmering, pink eyeshadow, she sported light pink lipstick. Her only visible accessory was a short, gold necklace. Her nails were done with a light pink manicure.

The backdrop was quite busy. In addition to the driftwood fort, there was a jagged mountain peak in the distance. The magazine’s name hovered behind the mountain in black lettering. The photo was taken on a cloudy day, with hints of blue sky here and there.

The photographer was Robert Voltaire.

Fans had lots of nice compliments for Rachel in the comments section.

“The most beautiful babe in tha mag ever!!!” gushed a follower.

Many people focused on her haircut, which is still fairly new.

“I absolutely love the haircut!” exclaimed a fan.

“Love the look with the micro hair,” declared an admirer.

“Not sure enough people have said this: the haircut is (still) amazing,” wrote a fourth Instagram user.

Not everyone was on board with the new look, but with that being said, it looked like there were more compliments than negative criticism.

In addition, the bombshell shared another update earlier this month that showed her going topless while shooting for the magazine. At the time, she still had her long hair, and she posed alongside a model named Hannah. The duo wore captain’s hats and bikini bottoms, and censored their curves with strategic placement of their hands and arms. The geotag revealed that they were in the Bahamas. Behind them was the blue ocean, and puffy clouds dotted the sky.