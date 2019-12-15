Sara Underwood Stuns In Lacy Thong, Explains Burn Mark On Her Booty

Sara rocked a matching bra and panty set.

Sara Underwood showcased her killer curves in an alluring lingerie set for her latest sizzling photo shoot. However, while fans might love the model’s ample derriere, she revealed that it thwarted an attempt to warm up when she backed her backside into a hot fireplace.

On Sunday, the former Playboy Playmate of the Year took to Instagram to share a set of two stunning snapshots. In both of them, she was pictured wearing lacy dark blue lingerie. Sara provided a front view of her bra and panty set in her first photo. Her bra was padded, and it was covered with delicate lace. Thin ribbons crisscrossed Sara’s rib cage right below her bust. A feminine bow made out of the same ribbon was sewn in the center of the bra, right between the cups. The bra gave Sara’s ample cleavage a slight boost.

Sara’s thong bottoms featured high-cut sides. The top half of the panty was opaque, while the bottom half was constructed out of the same sheer lace that covered her bra. Her bottoms were also embellished with a small bow.

Sara completed her sexy ensemble with a pair of nude thigh-high fishnets. For her beauty look, she sported a coral lip, bronze eye shadow, and a bold dark brow. Her chin-length blond tresses were slightly tousled.

Sara posed on a bed with her legs bent underneath her and spread apart. She tilted her head sideways and touched her face with one hand, looking down at the camera with a seductive gaze.

In her second photo, Sara showed off her voluptuous backside. She posed on her knees with her back to the camera. A long, horizontal burn mark was visible on the left side of her booty, which she explained in the caption of her post.

Sara revealed that her set of photos was an ad for the Fashion Nova lingerie set that she was wearing. As usual, her 9.2 million followers didn’t mind that she was trying to sell them something; they were just happy to see her rocking revealing undergarments. They pressed the “like” button on her post more than 50,000 times in the span of an hour, and they responded to her photos with hundreds of complimentary comments.

“That burn is sexy tho,.. its a HOT burn,” wrote one fan.

“You look so sexy and yummy!” another admirer remarked.

“All I want for Christmas,” read a third response to her post.

The setting of Sara’s lingerie photos was a tiny wood cabin. As previously reported by The Inquistir, she and her boyfriend, Jacob Witzling, live in the cute and cozy structure located in the Olympic National Forest.