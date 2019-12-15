Angeline Varona Flaunts Her Beautiful Décolletage Through A White, Off-The-Shoulder Crop Top

Instagram model Angeline Varona took to her page on Sunday, December 15, and stunned her 2.4 million followers with a hot snap.

In the pic, Angeline could be seen rocking a white, off-the-shoulder crop top made up of sheer fabric. The model teamed the top with a pair of gray trousers.

The ensemble allowed Varona to show off a little cleavage and bare shoulders, while her taut stomach could also be seen in the pic.

That’s not all, but her see-through top also enabled the hottie to provide a glimpse of her red bra to her admirers.

Following her signature style, the stunner opted for a full face of makeup. The application included a rose-pink lipstick, a tinge of pink blush, black eyeliner and mascara and defined eyebrows. Angeline finished her makeup by strobing her face with a highlighter.

The hottie wore her brunette tresses down and accessorized with small, stud earrings. She did not opt for any other jewelry items or accessories so as not to take away the attention from her outfit.

To pose for the snap, the model sat on a gray-colored sofa in an almost nondescript room. She tilted her head toward the left side, stared right into the camera and flashed her beautiful smile to melt many hearts.

Angeline neither used a geotag with her post nor mentioned anything about where the picture was captured in her caption, thus leaving the location of the snap unknown.

In the caption, the model wrote the lyrics of the popular song, “Wicked Games” by American rock musician, Chris Isaak.

Within five hours of going live, the picture racked up more than 131,000 likes and over 1,200 comments where fans and followers showered the hottie with numerous compliments.

Unlike many of her other snaps, Angeline did not show a lot of skin in this particular picture. Nonetheless, fans fell in love with the post as indicated in the comments section. This proves that the model does not necessarily need to shed clothes to attract her fans’ attention.

“You are such a beautiful girl, inside out!” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Damn! You’re beyond perfect,” another one chimed in.

“Good morning, honey. You’re looking just so beautiful. Gorgeous smile,” a third fan wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer remarked on the model’s beautiful looks and praised her with complimentary words.

“Wow! so gorgeous Angie. In fact, you are crossing the limits of gorgeousness.”

The snap was also liked by many other models, including Yaslen Clemente, Natalia Garibotto, Valentina Fradegrada and Bruna Rangel Lima.