Jordyn Woods Blows A Kiss In Flirty Instagram Update: ‘Besos’

Jordyn Woods left fans seeing double with her latest Instagram post. On Saturday night, the 22-year-old hottie took to the popular social media platform to show off a glamorous look, dazzling followers with her stunning beauty.

The gorgeous model and entrepreneur shared a pair of side-by-side photos of herself rocking fabulous makeup that played up her naturally beautiful features. Closely cropped to her face and bust, the pics were not focused on curve-flaunting, but rather offered a detailed look at her flawless glam. While her famous bombshell figure didn’t make it in the frame, the new update gave fans plenty to look at and to talk about. Jordyn looked nothing short of spectacular in the two pics, proving that she doesn’t need to flash the flesh in order to command attention.

The former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wore a luscious pink lip gloss that made her full, pouty lips look all the more enticing. Her glossy lips were expertly contoured, luring the gaze to her voluptuous mouth. She also sported masterfully contoured eyebrows, which were beautifully arched and color-enhanced to look thicker and called attention to her deep brown eyes. Jordyn highlighted her stirring gaze with a subtle earth-toned eyeshadow that filled up her high eyebrow arches. A slightly darker shade contoured her eyelids, in a subtle light-toned smoky eye that truly brought out her natural beauty.

Jordyn also wore dark eyeliner to further accentuate her gorgeous eyes. Her eyelashes were curled to perfection with the help of thick mascara. The sizzling model completed her glam with a matte foundation that made her skin look like porcelain and added a pinch of color to her cheeks with a pink blush.

The former best friend of Kylie Jenner appeared to be posing inside her car. The socialite turned the camera on herself and snapped a couple of selfies — one slightly blurred, as if the vehicle was in motion, and the second better focused, with better lighting. In the first shot, Jordyn puckered up her lips to blow a kiss to the camera, her smiling eyes adding to her sweet countenance. The adjacent pic showed her fixing the camera with an intense gaze and offered a glimpse of her adorable freckles.

Jordyn’s hairstyle was also on point. The ravishing brunette showed off her raven tresses perfectly coiffed in large, loose curls. Her locks were styled with a side-part and brushed her face as they fell over her shoulders.

In terms of outfit, the curvy beauty appeared to be wearing the figure-hugging, ribbed sweater dress that she showcased in a couple of previous posts earlier that day. The garment’s cowl neck was fully visible in the shots, and the vintage gray color and ribbed texture were a perfect match.

Shared with fans a couple of hours before midnight, the photo garnered more than 273,000 likes overnight. In addition, 840 people dropped by the comments section to lavish Jordyn with praise for the dazzling look.

Among the people who left sweet messages of admiration under the eye-catching update was singer Earanequa Carter.

“Such a babe,” wrote the “Dance For You” songstress, followed by a blowing-kiss emoji, with 72 people hitting the “Like” button on her post.

“Them lips! [They] Do something to you,” penned another Instagrammer.

“You have the best eyebrows I’ve ever seen babe such a beautiful person,” gushed a third fan, adding a heart-eyes emoji.

“I always wonder how you was [sic] doing after all that drama, you look amazing,” commented a fourth person, referring to Jordyn’s famous Red Table Talk appearance after the Tristan Thompson scandal.