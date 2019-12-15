Kate Beckinsale Slays In Curve-Hugging Black Gown For Diddy’s 50th Birthday Party

Kate Beckinsale was one of the many famous faces to show up at Diddy‘s 50th birthday party in Los Angeles on Saturday night, and she was certainly dressed to impress for the event.

On Sunday, the actress took to her Instagram account to share a photo of her look for the star-studded bash, and her fans are absolutely loving the look.

The eye-popping photo saw Kate standing in the middle of a bright room decorated with gray velvet furniture. She stood in profile to the camera and turned her head over her shoulder to stare it down with a sultry gaze.

The Underworld star slayed in a gorgeous, mermaid-style black gown, which a tag on the photo indicated was by Georges Chakra. The floor-length dress was sleeveless and featured a sexy, strappy, open back design that allowed her to show off her toned shoulders and trim waist. It clung to her hourglass silhouette in all of the right ways and boasted a sheer, black lace train that exposed a glimpse of her sculpted legs underneath.

Daily Mail also shared a few photos of Kate from the night, which revealed the number’s plunging neckline that left far more than an eyeful of cleavage well on display, further upping the ante of her ensemble.

Kate adorned her fingers with rings and added a pair of dangling statement earrings to give her ensemble some serious bling. Her brunette tresses were worn in a sleek, voluminous partial-updo.

As for her beauty look for the night, the star sported a light pink glossy lip, dusting of pink blush, and shimmering highlighter. She also added eyeliner and a thick coat of mascara that made her piercing brown eyes pop.

It wasn’t long before fans began showering Kate’s new Instagram photo with love. The sizzling snap has earned over 42,000 likes after just 30 minutes of going live to the social media platform — and that number continues to grow by the second. Hundreds have flocked to the comments section of the post already as well, where many left compliments for the actress’ jaw-dropping display from last night.

“You are absolutely breathtaking,” one person wrote.

“That is a stunning dress. You look fabulous,” said another.

Loading...

“Gorg gorg gorg!! Omg love this gown on you! You are killing it!” commented a third.

Kate often impresses her 3.7 million Instagram followers with her incredible fashion sense. Another recent look that caught their attention was from the babe’s night out at the Mon Cheri Barbara Tag event earlier this month, where she wore a beautiful black-and-white gown with a daring thigh-high slit. The ensemble proved popular with her fans, who awarded an Instagram post showing off the ensemble over 142,000 likes and more than 1,100 comments.