‘Professional Smokeshow’ Kindly Myers Lets It All Hang Out In Pink Bra & Tiny Daisy Dukes

Kindly Myers flaunted all of her enviable curves in a pair of tiny Daisy Dukes for her her brand new Instagram update, which she shared with her fans on Saturday afternoon.

In the photos, the self-proclaimed “professional smokeshow” ran her fingers through her hair while she rocked a neon pink bra that showcased her toned arms and ample bust as she put her curvy booty and tiny waist on full display in the barely-there denim shorts. The ensemble also gave fans a peek at the tattoo that runs down the side of her body.

Kindly stood in front of a blue background with white accents as she turned looked over her shoulder to give a sexy smirk into the camera. The Playboy model had her long, blond locks parted in the center and styled in straight strands that fell down her back and passed her waist.

Kindly also opted for a full face of makeup in the shot, which included defined eyebrows, thick lashes, and a pink eye shadow. She added to the application with a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, shimmering highlighter on her face, and a light pink tint on her plump pout.

In the caption of the photo, the model tells fans not to kill her “vibe,” while tagging her photographer Stephen Dillon in the shot.

In addition, Kindly’s over 1.8 million followers showed their love for the racy snap by clicking the like button more than 4,700 times and leaving nearly 100 comments in the first 45 minutes after the photo was uploaded to the network.

“You are a queen of breathtaking beauty,” one of Kindly’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the picture.

“It’s Saturday, why would anyone kill your vibe, and good vibes to you,” another adoring fan stated.

“I sure wish you would kindly give me the time if day to get to know you better,” a third comment read.

“Hope you have a HAPPY WEEKEND 🙂 and love this shoot,” a fourth social media user gushed over the model’s pic.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kindly dropped the jaws of her followers just a few days before her racy Daisy Dukes post when she posed alongside another model as the pair wore matching black one-piece bathing suits and black heels while sitting in front of a fountain.

That photo appeared to be a hit with Kindly Myers’ fans as well, and has raked in more than 15,000 likes and about 175 comments to date.