Model Nina Serebrova Oozes Sex Appeal In A Cuve-Hugging Party Dress

Bang Energy model Nina Serebrova is the life of the party in her latest Instagram update, posted late Friday evening. Nina is a vision in a sparkling form-fitting dress on her way to a party in Pembroke Pines, Florida. The ravishing brunette is beaming from ear-to-ear as she stands outside of a Bang Energy truck.

Nina is dressed to the nines for what looks like a fun night out in celebration of the energy drink company. Her long black hair looks silky and freshly blown-out for the occasion. She’s tucked all of her voluminous locks to one side while staring off into the distance to pose for the photo op.

Gold is certainly Nina’s color, as evidenced by how incredible the dress she’s wearing looks on her curvaceous body. Not only does it perfectly hug her busty chest, but it also accentuates the bold curves of her hips and rear end. Perhaps all that glitters really is gold because Nina is sure to be the envy of everyone in attendance at the gathering.

No flashy party outfit would be complete without accessories, and Nina did not skimp on the jewelry tonight. She’s wearing multiple gold rings, dangling gold earrings, and even a gold necklace with a shiny pendant at the center of her throat. Nina’s clutch bag also matches her dress color.

To finish off the look, Nina has opted for a subtle glam makeover. The most eye-catching feature on her face tonight is her bold pink lip color. It makes her teeth look extra white, which is perfect for a model who plans on smiling for hours. She’s also rocking some gorgeous lashes. It seems like they could be falsies, but if not, then she’s chosen a great mascara brand.

Within only two minutes of posting her photo, Nina has already amassed more than 4,000 likes. The bombshell brunette has more than 2 million followers, so it’s no surprise they have filed into her comments section ready to faun over the jaw-dropping model.

“Such a beautiful smile,” declared one fan.

“Obviously Nina. You are beautiful and like every look of yours,” said a second person.

“I bet you left men breathless in that dress, I should know,” added a third admirer.

Yesterday, The Inquisitr previously reported that Nina shared a picture showing off way more skin than the update from tonight. Clad in nothing but sexy see-through lingerie, Nina made all of her fans go wild yesterday morning.