Blond Bombshell Elsa Hosk Puts On Massive Instagram Fashion Show With Sizzling Looks

Victoria’s Secret Angel Elsa Hosk surprised her Instagram followers with a massive update featuring 10 distinct, sizzling outfits. As the blond bombshell explained in the caption of the post, the pictures were all from a campaign she worked on with the brand Dundas.

Elsa began the post with a stunning look that featured a ton of textures and prints. The bombshell rocked a bikini top and flowy skirt, and her blond locks were down in tousled waves. She had a head wrap on, and a jacket that looked like it was made of flowers. She stared straight at the camera, her eyes done in a smoky and seductive cat-eye style.

The blond beauty showcased her long, lean physique in the second snap, in which she wore a white gown that exposed tantalizing hints of skin. Though the outfit had long sleeves and a floor-length hem, it also had a v-neck neckline, a cutout at the ribs, and a scandalously high slit up the front. The piece featured embellishments along the shoulders and forearms, as Elsa channeled a rocker chic vibe in the look.

She kept the same hair and makeup for the third snap but swapped the white dress for a vibrant coral gown. The dress had a plunging neckline that exposed some of the Victoria’s Secret Angel’s cleavage, and again had a high slit that allowed her to flaunt her long legs.

It appeared that there is no color that Elsa doesn’t look incredible in, as she mixed it up with an emerald green gown for her fourth look. The outfit featured cut-out details and another high slit, and she posed again in a three-way mirror that allowed the camera to capture her curves from multiple angles.

Elsa got a bit more hippie chic in the fifth look, swapping the gowns for a jumpsuit. The ensemble featured a belted waist with statement tassels, wide-legged bottoms, and a braided detail at the halter neck. She also wore a coral pants-and-blazer combination with unique proportions and a slouchy fit. The look carried over some of the previous design elements, including the head wrap and tassels.

For her seventh look, Elsa made a major style statement with a scandalously short mini dress that barely peeked out from underneath a sunshine yellow coat. The coat had countless eye-catching details, from the ruffled tiers on the voluminous skirt to the sleeves to the large belt.

Elsa finished off the post with the most skin-revealing snap of all, wearing a sequin-covered bralette, a high-waisted skirt with a slit that exposed one of her thighs, and a matching sequined headband and jacket.

The model’s followers loved the post featuring “70s glam” looks, and it received over 111,100 likes within just one day. Many of her fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the looks.

“Indeed great outfits suits you well,” one fan said.

Loading...

“Absolutely gorgeous!” another admirer added.

“I love your style Elsa, so glamorous!!” a third follower commented.

One social media user couldn’t quite handle all the beauty in the shots, and said, “Im literally dead.”

Though some of the gowns with the high slits may seem like daring sartorial choices, Elsa has never been afraid to flaunt her curves for the camera. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the blond bombshell surprised her followers by sharing some NSFW snaps in which she was totally topless.