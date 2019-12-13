Brunette Bombshell Jenna Jenovich Sizzles As She Soaks Up the Sun In Revealing Bathing Suit

Model Jenna Jenovich heated up Instagram Friday with an update that showed her looking absolutely stunning while soaking up the sun on a white sandy beach.

The beauty shared two photos in which she was sitting on an unnamed beach close to the shore. Turquoise water and seagulls could be seen in the background as she posed for the camera.

Jenna wore a peach one-piece swimsuit with a low-cut neckline that showed off plenty of her cleavage. The number also had a cutout section just below her breasts, showing off just a bit of her abs.

One photo captured Jenna as she sat on the side of her hip and leaned back on one arm with her knees slightly bent. She ran her other hand through her hair as she held her face to the sun. The pose put her cleavage and hourglass shape on display as her bronze skin glowed in the sunlight.

The second picture showed the model on her knees facing the camera. She posed with one hand on her thigh as she looked at something off to the side with a serious look on her face. The shot gave her followers a nice look at her flat abs and her toned thighs in the bathing suit.

Jenna wore her hair down in big curls. Her makeup included dark brows, smoky eyeshadow and thick lashes. Her cheeks were contoured and she wore a matte color on her lips. She added a bit of bling to the outfit with a chunky bracelet and a watch.

In the caption, she mentioned that the suit was from Revolve. She also asked her fans which picture they preferred.

Unsurprisingly, her followers thought she looked amazing in both of the photos.

“Wow! You look stunning in both!” one admirer wrote.

“I love both of them,” a second fan chimed in.

“Both are just so sexy,” said a third follower.

“So sexy and beautiful,” commented a fourth fan.

It’s no wonder Jenna’s follower raved about the photos. She was born with natural good looks and manages to keep her body in tip-top shape. A quick scroll through her Instagram page shows that she looks incredible in just just about everything she wears. She seems to prefer flaunting her curves in bathing suits and slinky dresses. One of her more popular posts in recent days shows her wearing a skintight cheetah-print shirt and a black skirt with a wide side slit that showed off her hip.