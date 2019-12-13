Danny Aiello Lost A Son To Cancer Nearly A Decade Ago, Leaves Behind Three Other Children

Iconic actor Danny Aiello’s death was announced Friday morning and fans are mourning the celebrity’s passing. Danny had an impressive decades-long career in Hollywood, but he was quite the family man as well.

Danny married his wife Sandy Cohen in 1955 and they remained married until his death on Thursday night. Together, the couple had four children.

Sandy and Danny raised Danny III, Rick, Jamie, and Stacey, their only daughter. Danny III sadly died in 2010, nearly a decade before his father’s passing this week.

As Variety detailed at the time, Danny III was a stunt coordinator, director, and actor. He acted as his father’s stunt double in the Spike Lee film Do the Right Thing and he went on to direct his dad in the film 18 Shades of Dust back in 1999.

He had acting credits from Do the Right Thing as well as The Godfather: Part II, and a handful of credits for his stunt coordinator work. Those projects included well-known shows such as Sex and the City 2, All My Children, and Rescue Me.

Danny III was born in 1957 and died at the age of 53 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He left behind a wife, Cindy, and two daughters, Dawn and Allison.

Sandy and Danny’s son Rick was born in 1958 and also made his way into the entertainment business. Rick’s IMDb page notes that he also worked on Do the Right Thing along with projects such as Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me and Sexy and the City.

Rick married Arlene Anne Urichich in 1990. The couple has two children, Ricky Jr. and Tori. Ricky Jr. is an artist and his grandfather Danny was by his side during a music and visual art exhibit in New York City a few years ago.

Eugene Gologursky / Getty Images for Gallery 151

According to the website Everybody Loves Italian, Sandy and Danny are also grandparents to Brielle, Sydney, Gabrielle, Zachary, Jake, and William.

While Danny was an entertainment icon for decades, it looks like many of his family members preferred to live a relatively low-key life. Aside from Rick and Ricky Jr., many of the rest of the Aiello extended family members appear to have private social media profiles or nothing particularly visible.

Reports detail that Danny was surrounded by family Thursday evening as his health worsened. He is said to have passed away shortly after his family departed.

Danny’s loss is a tough one for fans, many of whom have taken to social media to mourn his passing. Additional details about the iconic actor’s death will likely emerge in the days ahead.