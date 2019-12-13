Australian Knockout Tarsha Whitmore Sizzles In Plunging Black Bodysuit While Laying In Bed

Tarsha Whitmore left her 696,000 Instagram followers drooling over the latest addition to her feed this weekend.

The eye-popping new photo was shared on Friday and instantly earned recognition from her thousands of fans for more reasons than one. In the snap, the 19-year-old was seen laying on her back across her bed. She rested her head on the corner of the mattress, allowing her long brunette locks cascade over the edge in loose waves. The Australian-based Hair Heaven Emporium was tagged in the photo, giving the studio credit for her luscious mane.

While Tarsha’s gorgeous tresses were certainly noteworthy, they weren’t the only thing that captivated her audience. The Australian knockout was putting on quite a show in a skimpy black bodysuit that proved impossible to ignore.

Tarsha sent pulses racing in the slinky black one-piece that left very little to the imagination. It boasted thin spaghetti straps and a tight, curve-hugging fabric that highlighted her flat midsection and slender frame. Its deep, plunging neckline was hardly enough to contain her voluptuous assets, leaving plenty of cleavage and sideboob well within eyesight.

Fans could also get a glimpse of the bodysuit’s daringly high-cut design that upped the ante of Tarsha’s look even more. The risqué style exposed the babe’s killer curves and toned thighs almost in their entirety, but nobody seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin.

As for her makeup look, the stunner sported a glossy pink lip, light red blush and shimmering highlighter. She also rocked a dramatic brown eye shadow and thick coat of mascara that made her piercing brown eyes pop.

It wasn’t long before fans of the Aussie hottie began showering the new addition to her Instagram page with love. The sizzling snap has earned well over 14,000 likes after four hours on the social media platform — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Dozens took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post, where many left compliments for Tarsha’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Wow sexy figure and hair,” one person wrote.

“This is so gorgeous,” said another.

“You don’t EVER not amaze me,” commented a third.

Tarsha often dazzles her fans with risqué, skin-baring ensembles. Another recent addition to her Instagram page saw her flaunting her incredible figure in bed again, this time in a sexy set of red-and-white lingerie that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique. The barely-there look also proved popular with her followers, who awarded the photo over 26,000 likes.