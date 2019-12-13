Australian Bombshell Jem Wolfie Nearly Pops Out Of Bikini In Beachside Snap

Australian beauty Jem Wolfie seems to enjoy showing off her curves, and gave her Instagram followers a treat on Friday when she shared a snap of her wearing a bikini that hardly covered her up.

In the update, the bombshell was standing on the beach. Waves were rolling up on the shore in behind her, but there was no mistaking that Jem — and her voluptuous chest — was the focal point of the photo.

The picture captured the model from the waist up, putting all eyes on her cleavage. She wore a tiny, orange triangle bikini top that hardly covered her breasts. The small number, which basically only covered her nipples, looked stressed as it stretched to cover her bosom. Jem’s top showed off plenty of side boob and a peek of underboob a the stunner playfully tugged on the string that went around her back.

Jem teamed up the revealing top with a beige pair of high-rise bikini bottoms. Not much of them could be seen in the photo as it cut off just below her belly button. What could be seen, however, was Jem’s flat abs and the curve of her hip. Her shapely shoulder and arm were also on display as her bronze skin glowed in the sunlight.

The stunner was looking at something off camera as she flashed a big smile. Her hair fell in loose curls over one shoulder. Her makeup included dark brows, smokey eyeshadow and a matte color on her lips.

In the caption, Jem promoted her 2020 calendar.

Her fans loved seeing her in the sexy ensemble. Many left fire and heart emoji in the comments but other admirers had more to say.

“Woow beautiful goddess, always so perfect and heavenly, your beauty illuminates the world,” wrote one fan.

“Incredible! Looking fantastic Jem!! You truly are a gorgeous woman!!” a second follower said.

“Always surprising with ur beauty,” commented a third admirer.

“Take my breath away,” a fourth fan wrote.

It’s not surprising to know that Jem takes her fans’ breath away. A quick scroll through her Instagram shows that she enjoys flaunting her curves on a regular basis — most of the time in skimpy bikinis. That being said, she also likes to surprise her followers with pictures in which she wears athletic wear and booty shorts. Her content might not be for everyone, but she seems to know what her 2.7 million followers like to see.