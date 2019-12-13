Jessie James Decker Rocks Tight Sequin Dress & Her Muscular Legs Leave Fans Wanting More

Jessie James Decker is showing off her world-famous figure in another stunning social media snapshot. As those who follow the smokeshow on Instagram know, the mother of three is no stranger to flaunting her gorgeous body on the platform, regularly sharing photos and videos of herself clad in some of the hottest outfits ever. In the most recent post that was shared for her fans, the singer literally sparkled.

In the caption of the image, the beauty mentioned that her website, Kittenish, just launched their holiday collection and she was rocking a piece from the line. The songstress stood front and center in the photo that was taken in the evening with twinkling lights just behind her. Decker was all smiles, wearing her long, blond locks slicked back in a high ponytail in addition to a flawless application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick.

The beauty showed off her amazing body while clad in a tight dress that was adorned with black and pink sequins. The NSFW ensemble left little to the imagination, dipping low into her chest and offering generous views of cleavage. Decker’s amazing legs took center stage in the shot while the beauty completed the look with a pair of high black heels. The beauty added a little bit of bling to the shot with a plain silver necklace.

Since the post went live for fans, it’s earned the mother of three plenty of attention with over 44,000 likes and 150-plus comments. While most fans were quick to comment on the photo to let Decker know that she looks gorgeous, many others raved over her amazing body — most notably her fit legs. A few more commented on the post to let Decker know that they would be browsing her website.

“Omg I’m freaking obsessed. Those legs, I can’t,,” one fan raved, adding a flame emoji to the end of their comment.

“Love it all! But girl! Christmas is 2 weeks away, wish you would have came out with the line sooner, my Christmas shopping is almost done,” another Instagrammer wrote.

“You are on FIRE lately and I am here for it,” a third fan chimed in.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Decker flaunted her amazing figure in another sexy outfit, that time in a pair of insanely short black spandex shorts and a vibrant pink sweatshirt that read “kittenish” on it. It comes as no surprise that the photo earned Decker a ton of attention with over 60,000 likes and 400-plus comments.