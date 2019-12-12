Brazilian Bombshell Erika Gray Almost Pops Out Of Her Tight White Sports Bra In New Photo

Brazilian bombshell Erika Gray is close to bursting out of her tight white sports bra in a new Instagram photo uploaded Thursday afternoon. The Wild ‘N Out girl flaunted her voluptuous breasts in the picture by ensuring her cleavage front and center.

Speaking of Wild ‘N Out, it looks like Erika is at a party or filming for the series at Tyler Perry Studios. She is standing next to an MTV Wild ‘N Out photo background, and in the background, the show is playing on a series of television screens.

She could potentially be at a Christmas party as the curvaceous brunette is seen standing in front of a white Christmas tree adorned with pink, blue, and green ornaments.

While her outfit may not scream the holidays, her 2.3 million followers are thanking their lucky stars for a glimpse of this bodacious babe in a jaw-dropping outfit. Not only is her chest extra noticeable in the photo, but her perfectly taut belly is also visible above the waistband of her form-fitting sweatpants.

Erika completed her outfit with a cozy-looking baby blue sweater, although instead of wearing it and hiding her gorgeous physique, Erika chose to let it drape like a wrap instead. Based on her photo caption, most of her garments are from the Fashion Nova brand.

It doesn’t appear that Erika is wearing any accessories, but she is rocking a full face of make-up in the photo. She is definitely utilizing mascara, blush, foundation, and lipstick to full effect. Her entire look is capped off with adorable high pigtails and a pair of tennis shoes.

Erika’s followers are going wild over the gorgeous photograph of her. She only uploaded the photo an hour ago, but it has already amassed more than 100 comments and close to 4,000 likes. Those numbers will surely skyrocket the longer it remains online.

Model and political commentator Ana Braga left three separate comments on Erika’s post. Two of them were comprised of nothing but heart and flame emoji.

In her third comment, Braga wrote, “So gorgeous WO.”

NFL receiver Zachary Maurice Parker and fitness models Eden Levine and Anais Zanotti also chimed in with compliments for Erika.

“You’re so freaking pretty,” added one admirer.

“What a beautiful hottie,” said a second person.

“You look so good & cute hair,” gushed a third fan.

“You are so damn hot @misserikagray my wish is too meet you wow i would pass out,” expressed a fourth admirer.