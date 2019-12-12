Juice Wrld’s Mother, Carmella Wallace, Breaks Her Silence In Emotional Statement

Rapper Juice Wrld’s mother, Carmella Wallace, has broken her silence and issued a statement to TMZ about her son’s death. The music star, whose real name is Jarad Anthony Higgins, had just turned 21.

As was previously reported by The Inquisitr, the entertainer died on Sunday after suffering from a violent seizure. Though he was still conscious when he was transported to the hospital, he later passed away.

Although no cause of death has officially been released, TMZ reported that the rapper swallowed a number of Percocet pills after learning that his plane would be raided by federal agents. According to the outlet, agents allegedly found marijuana and codeine on board the plane, as well.

Wallace’s statement did not shy away from discussing Juice Wrld’s demons, and she brought up his drug use in just the second sentence.

“We loved Jarad with all of our hearts and cannot believe our time with him has been cut short. As he often addressed in his music and to his fans, Jarad battled with prescription drug dependency,” the statement said

“Addiction knows no boundaries and its impact goes way beyond the person fighting it. Jarad was a son, brother, grandson, friend and so much more to so many people who wanted more than anything to see him defeat addiction.”

The statement went on to say that although Juice Wrld often mentioned drug use in his lyrics, his family wanted it known that it was not meant to glorify substance abuse. Rather, he wanted to let those who were also battling addiction issues to know that they were not alone in their fight.

Juice Wrld’s family also stated that they hoped that the conversations the rapper had started about addiction in his lyrics would help inspire others to either address their own dependencies or help others “win their battles,” as winning his own battle was what the rapper reportedly wanted “more than anything.”

Wallace wrapped up her statement by thanking fans, friends, and family for their kindness and support during the difficult time, and concluded her message on a sweet and emotional note about her son.

“We know that Jarad’s legacy of love, joy and emotional honesty will live on,” she finished.

Already, the “Lucid Dreams” rapper’s legacy is beginning to take shape. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the music industry has been vocal in expressing its condolences and memories about the talented young artist, with hundreds specifically calling out his kindness.