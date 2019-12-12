Bombshell Abigail Ratchford Leaves Very Little To The Imagination In Sheer Black Lingerie

Abigail Ratchford gave her nine million Instagram followers something to talk about this week when she shared a sizzling new photo that brought some serious heat to her page.

The steamy snap marked the model’s first Instagram appearance over a week, and her fans were certainly excited for her return.

In the photo, the bombshell stood in the middle of a hallway adorned with gold-framed paintings. She stretched both of her arms above her head and rested them on the bright pink walls as she gazed off into the distance with a sultry gaze.

As per usual, the 27-year-old was showing some serious skin in the shot — though her audience hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW display.

Abigail certainly pushed the limits of the photo sharing social media platform with her racy ensemble that was nothing more than a set of black lingerie that left very little to the imagination. The look included a sheer bra that was hardly able to contain her voluptuous assets, which nearly spilled out of the number’s low neckline. Small jewels adorned both cups of the tiny top, drawing even more attention to the ample amount of cleavage that was left well within eyesight.

On her lower half, Abigail wore a pair of matching panties that were arguably even skimpier than the top part of her barely-there outfit. The piece featured the same jeweled accents on its sheer material, and boasted a daringly cheeky style that left the babe’s sculpted legs and killer curves exposed in their entirety. Its thin, curved waistband was pulled high up on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and chiseled abs.

The “Queen of Curves” added even more bling to her look with a pair of dangling earrings that just barely peeked out from under her long black hair, which she wore down in loose waves.

As for her makeup look, Abigail sported a glossy pink lip, light red blush, and shimmering highlighter. She also rocked a smokey eye shadow and thick coat of mascara that that made her piercing green eyes pop.

It wasn’t long before fans of the social media sensation began showering her new Instagram upload with love. After 15 hours of going live, the post has earned nearly 117,000 likes, as well as hundreds of comments from fans with compliments for Abigail’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Your beauty is out of this world,” one person wrote.

Loading...

Another said that Abigail was looking “picture perfect.”

“No one badder or better. You are a goddess,” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time that Abigail has rocked a risque ensemble on social media. Another recent addition to her page saw her exuding some serious jungle vibes in a minuscule gold bikini and tassel skirt. The look also proved popular with her fans, who awarded the photo more than 115,000 likes.