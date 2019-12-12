Charlize Theron Accidentally Flashed Her Friends While Celebrating SAG Awards Nomination

Charlize Theron ended up revealing a little too much while she celebrated her newest SAG Award nomination. The actress shared that she accidentally flashed her friends on learning that the cast of her movie, Bombshell, was nominated in the Outstanding Performance by a Cast category.

She uploaded a clip of the incident to her Twitter account which showed that Charlize jumped excitedly on a bed in a knee-length blue robe when she heard the news. The clip cuts out before anything too NSFW can be seen, but when viewers saw her again, Charlize confessed that she wasn’t wearing any underwear.

In the tweet, she admitted to getting a little carried away in her reaction to the nomination news. She also congratulated her fellow castmates.

The Twitter video has been viewed over 65,000 times. Almost 4,000 people have liked it and it has received over 150 retweets.

Charlize’s followers cheered on the Academy Award-winning actress in the replies to the tweet.

“THIS IS AN APPROPRIATE AMOUNT OF EXCITEMENT!” wrote the official Twitter account for Bombshell, a movie that chronicles Roger Ailes’ workplace sexual harassment scandal at Fox News.

“Congratulations @CharlizeAfrica,” another fan added. “You deserve all the happiness in the world! You are extraordinary and absolutely beautiful! Very well deserved! I’m very happy for all of you involved in @bombshellmovie.”

“YOU’RE SO CUTE!!” a third fan gushed. “I’m so happy for you and the whole cast, you deserve it!!”

A fourth admirer used the post to compliment Charlize’s appearance in the clip.

“Wish my hair looked that good in the morning. Well done, beautiful,” they wrote.

Wish my hair looked that good in the morning ????????well done beautiful ❤️ — Karen (@Kaya36) December 11, 2019

Loading...

Charlize also posted the clip on her Instagram page, where it has been viewed over 650,000 times, and 1,700-plus Instagram users have commented on it so far. A couple of celebrities popped into her comments section, like Breaking Bad’s Aaron Paul and her fellow Bombshell actress, Nicole Kidman. Nicole called Charlize’s reaction the best ever and included a red-heart emoji in her comment.

Charlize previously celebrated Bombshell’s Golden Globe nominations with a much more subdued post on her Instagram page. In the throwback photo, she’s pictured getting her nose prosthetic made for her depiction of Megyn Kelly. She has a large amount of putty on her face that covers her nostrils and ends just above her nose.

“So happy about this @goldenglobes nomination I just had to snort some putty,” she wrote in the caption. “Beyond grateful this morning. Crazy how far #BombshellMovie has come, from these early prosthetics tests.”