Shay Mitchell Breastfeeds In Style In New Instagram Photo

Shay Mitchell nurses baby Atlas in a new Instagram post.

Shay Mitchell certainly knows how to make a statement, and her latest Instagram snap is proof of that.

The Pretty Little Liars star took to the social media site to upload a new photo showing her breastfeeding her baby girl, Atlas. The sweet mother-daughter moment was posted online on Tuesday morning.

In the photo, Shay modeled a festive green jacket with billowing sleeves and a pair of black briefs. The jacket emitted a ’70s vibe, which made the snap look classic and modern at the same time. The brunette beauty wore her hair down and sported full-on makeup to match — thick groomed eyebrows, dark berry eye shadow, peachy blush, intense highlighter, prominent mascara and eyeliner, as well as nude lips.

Shay looked radiant and toned in the photo, despite having given birth last October.

As per The Daily Mail, the picture was captured by photographer Joyce Park. The Dollface actress enlisted the help of Monica Rose for styling the shoot, and Ash K. Holm helped with Shay’s glamorous makeup.

The Instagram post received a lot of positive feedback from celebrity friends and fans alike.

“Mommy Goals,” model Ashley Graham wrote, supporting the new mom.

“I mean come onnnnn,” actress Vanessa Hudgens wrote.

“Mama,” celeb Chloe Bartoli commented, adding lots of heart and fire emoji.

“That exactly what I looked liiiike!!!” fellow celebrity mom Hilary Duff wrote.

“I love it! Normalize breastfeeding,” a fan commented.

“THE POWER IN THIS PHOTO,” another admirer wrote.

“This is beautiful, words of a true mother,” quipped another follower.

Shay’s new Instagram post garnered over 1.4 million likes and 6,800-plus comments in just over an hour of going live.

Shay has been known to post sexy photos on the social media site, doing so even when she was still pregnant. In fact, just a few weeks before giving birth, she posed for a photoshoot that exposed her baby bump, as well as another shoot wherein she was lying on the couch with nothing but a trench coat to cover her body.

The actress gave birth to her daughter, Atlas Noa, on October 20. She endured an intense 33-hour labor with boyfriend Matte Babel by her side.

The actress revealed that she had not expected to love someone so much before her baby came into her life.

“You wonder if that’s just something people say, but it’s as if the chemical makeup of my entire body and soul changed the minute we met,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “I wake up each day (and also every 2-3 hours 😉 still in awe that you are mine, and I am yours.”