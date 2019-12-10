Niykee Heaton Heats Up Instagram In Mismatched Bikini That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Niykee Heaton shared a hot new update to her Instagram feed that shows she is missing the warmer months.

On Monday, December 9, the American musician and model took to the popular social media app to post a two-photo slideshow of herself in a tiny bikini that leaves little to the imagination to tease her 3 million Instagram fans.

In the photos, Niykee — whose real name is Nicolet Aleta Logan — is standing under a large open-sided hut made of wood and dried palm leaves in Tulum, Mexico, as she indicated in the caption paired with her post. Behind her in the hut is a white hammock and large pillows on the ground.

Niykee is wearing a two-piece bathing suit with mismatched patterns. Her bikini top boasts a cheetah print with black and brown in a classic triangle cut. The top features thin straps that go around her neck while its small triangles help showcase her ample cleavage.

The “Bad Intentions” singer teamed her top with a pair of tiny bikini bottoms in a light coral shade. The bottoms boast ultra thin straps that sit all the way up on her waistline. This style of bikini accentuate the model’s wide hips against her small midsection, showcasing her hourglass silhouette.

According to the tag she added to her post, her swimsuit is from NATURYL by NBK, her own brand of clothing, as The Inquisitr has previously pointed out. Niykee accessorized her beach outfit with a pair of futuristic-looking shades. The model is looking above the sunglasses straight into the camera with her lips slightly parted in a seductive way.

Niykee has her honey-colored tresses styled down in large, loose waves while her signature bangs cover her forehead. Both photos in the slideshow are similar, showing Niykee at the entrance of the hut as she tugs at a rope. While in the first shot she is looking at the camera, in the second she has gaze down.

Loading...

The post proved to be popular with her fans. In under a day of going live, the photos attracted about 74,000 likes and more than 320 comments. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise Niykee’s beauty, and to share their admiration for the singer.

“SLAY QUEEN,” one user raved, adding a series of flamenco dancer and 100-point mark emoji before continuing the comment, “ok back to detox this week cause yess.”

“[G]ods gift to earth,” said another fan.

“[G]o and make some new music LUV xx,” a third fan chimed in.