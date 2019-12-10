Cuban-Italian Bombshell Isabella Buscemi Sizzles In Tiny Neon Orange Bikini In Greece

Isabella Buscemi shared a new update to her Instagram page to show her 1.8 million fans how her vacation is going.

On Monday, December 9, the fitness model — who is of Cuban and Italian descent, per her Instagram bio — took to the popular social media platform to post a sweltering snapshot of herself in a tiny bikini that puts her killer figure in full evidence.

In the photo, Buscemi is sitting on a beach lounge chair under an array of elegant cotton sun umbrellas in Mykonos, Greece, as she indicated via the geotag in her post.

The model is rocking a two-piece bathing suit in neon orange. The bikini top features clear straps that go around Buscemi’s neck. It also boasts a classic cut with itty bitty triangles that barely cover her chest, putting quite a lot of underboob on display.

The Miami-based model teamed her top with a pair of matching bikini bottoms that feature the same clear straps. The bottoms sit higher on the sides and lower on the front, in a style that contrasts her full, wide hips with her slender waist.

Though Buscemi did not indicate where her bikini is from, she has previously posted a photo of herself to her Instagram in a very similar design from Oh Polly.

Buscemi is sitting with her thighs pressed together and hands behind her, in a way that causes the muscles of her stomach to engage and stand out. Her head is tilted back as she looks up with a bright smile on her face. She tagged Hollywood Perfect Smile on her post, suggesting that this is an ad for the dental group.

The model has on a generous amount of black mascara and eyeliner, which adds depth to her gaze. Her blond highlighted hair is in a middle part and styled down as its straight strands cascade over her shoulders. A pair of sunglasses sits on her head, pulling her hair behind her ears.

The post proved popular, attracting more than 42,500 likes. The photo also garnered upwards of 469 comments in about half a day of going live. Users of the social media app took to the comments section to praise Buscemi’s beauty, showering her with compliments and emoji.

“Wow your body,” one user raved, trailing the comment with a string of fire emoji.

“Oh hey abs goals,” said another fan, following the words with a heart-eyes emoji.

“Girl waist and stomach are goals,” a third fan chimed in, also adding a heart-eyes emoji at the end of the message.