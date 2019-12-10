Cosplay Model Liz Katz Flashes Underboob While Lifting Top In Latest Instagram Post

Just a few days after celebrating a major Instagram milestone where she reached the 1 million follower mark, cosplay model Liz Katz returned to the social media platform with a new photo that saw her offer a sexier twist on an outfit she previously wore, one where she showed substantially more skin.

In the photo, Liz was again rocking the same gray sweater and pants she wore late last month while showing off her “catgirl” costume. This time, however, the model chose to lift her top as she flashed a coy look at the camera, exposing a whole lot of underboob and a tiny bit of cleavage. Likewise, this pose helped draw eyes toward her rock-hard, especially toned midsection. The cosplayer also pulled down her pants for the freshly uploaded snap, revealing her shapely thighs, as well as the multicolored, striped bikini bottoms she was wearing underneath.

Given that Liz oftentimes poses as video game characters, it wasn’t surprising to see that she used a gaming reference in her caption, hinting that she’d make a good reward for anyone who’s just defeated the proverbial “final boss.”

In the five hours since it was posted, Liz’s new photo has gotten over 60,000 likes, with more than 1,100 Instagram users heading to the comments section to show their appreciation for the update, and for the 31-year-old cosplay model herself.

“Beautiful eyes and beautiful lips,” said one admirer.

“Jesus with you it’s like having your cake and eating you too!” gushed a fan, adding a devil emoji to the end of their comment.

“Will definitely be a pretty quick boss fight,” a third follower quipped.

Several Instagram users dropped video game-related replies of their own, with many of them referencing one of the most quotable lines from Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros.

“I thought this is what happened when you finally found your princess in the right castle,” read one such reply.

While Monday’s upload definitely allowed Liz to turn things up and showcase her sex appeal, it wasn’t like she wasn’t doing the same despite appearing fairly covered-up in the original “catgirl” snap. This picture showed the cosplay model wearing a cat-ear headband to match her gray sweater and pants, fully showing off her flat tummy as she posed with her left arm over her head. That update proved to be a hit, earning 56,000 likes and close to 500 comments from her followers, though at this point, it certainly pales in terms of engagement compared to the newer one.