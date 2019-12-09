Ashley Alexiss Bares Cleavage In Sexy Red Satin Robe: ‘Goal Digger’

Curvy model Ashley Alexiss took to Instagram to impart some wisdom and share a sexy shot of herself wearing a holiday color earlier today much to the delight of her fans.

In the picture, Alexiss wore a short red satin robe, which she held closed with one hand wrapped around her midsection to protect her modesty as she laid on an off-white blanket. The look gave viewers a clear view of her ample cleavage. The blond bombshell’s wavy hair flowed back behind her and to the side and she had one of her hands on top of her head. The model sported a natural face of makeup that included brown eyeshadow, expertly filled in eyebrows, black mascara, nude lipstick, and bronzer.

The model looked up at the camera with a slightly opened mouth, showing off her gorgeous toothy smile. She accessorized the look with a ring and gold hoop earrings and tagged the brand Fashion Nova.

In her caption, she encouraged her followers to go after their goals instead of just going after the gold. People responded positively to her post, giving it nearly 19,000 likes and with 230 comments. Most took a moment to leave the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model an uplifting reply in the comments section. Many also left a multitude of flame emoji declaring the look in the red satin robe to be pure fire.

“Dammit, now my computer’s on fire because of you,” joked an Instagram fan.

“You are like the perfect everything. Go get ’em!” a second follower encouraged, including a thumbs-up, grinning, and heart-eye emoji.

“Omg, love this!! I just got out my red robe to shoot for Bissy swim lol,” a third follower who referenced her own modeling photoshoots gushed.

“You are a very successful lady with a big heart and smile,” a fourth fan noted, including a kissy face emoji.

Several fans took note of Alexiss’s smile and some even asked if she had whitened her teeth. So far, the model has not replied with any details about her lovely smile.

This is hardly the first time Alexiss has shown off her curves for her legion of fans. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Alexiss gave her followers a glimpse of her voluptuous figure in a sexy bikini that laced up and was fully adjustable, which they absolutely adored. The suit came from her own inclusive swimwear line, which she often models and shares on Instagram.