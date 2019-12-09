Cosplay Model Jessica Nigri Leaves Little To The Imagination In Topless Photoshoot

The expert cosplayer sizzled in her latest Instagram post.

On Monday, cosplay model Jessica Nigri drove fans wild by uploading yet another tantalizing post on Instagram.

The pictures were taken in Sapporo, Japan by Ryan Brandt, founder of the clothing line, Fake Nerd, and the professional photographer known as Beethy. Jessica sat on a wooden step of a traditional Japanese onsen, dipping her feet into the hot springs. The 30-year-old appeared to be completely naked, sans a white washcloth covering her chest. She also sported a pair of realistic wolf ears.

Jessica styled her silver wig in voluminous curls, giving her additional glamour. She enhanced her natural beauty by wearing a full face of makeup, an application that included winged eyeliner, peach blush, and nude lip gloss. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a flattering brown color.

Throughout the photoshoot, the cosplayer changed up her poses and expression. The first image shows the stunner pressing the washcloth against her chest, as she looked off into the distance. In the following photo, she leaned back and crossed her legs.

In the caption, the model noted that during the time of the photo shoot, Sapporo was exceedingly cold. She explained, however, that the hot springs helped her stay warm. She also stated that the onsen was extremely relaxing. The social media star proceeded to ask fans where was the most tranquil place they ever visited. In addition, she noted that the entire photo set will be made available to members of her Patreon account, later this month.

Some fans replied to Jessica’s question, describing a moment of relaxation.

“Most relaxing place I’ve been to was a spa on a cruise ship after graduating high school it was my first ever spa treatment,” stated one follower.

Many of Jessica’s admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments.

“You look glowing and gorgeous!!!!” wrote a fan, adding a heart-eye and red heart emoji to the comment.

“Holy flipping heck. These pictures are absolutely gorgeous,” said a different devotee.

“Absolutely beautiful. Love the pics and the wolf ears,” chimed in another Instagram user.

Jessica graciously responded to a few of the comments, thanking her dedicated followers for their kind words.

Fans seemed to love the post, as it soon racked up more than 120,000 likes.

This is not the first time that Jessica has shown off her incredible figure on social media. Recently, she uploaded a provocative Instagram photo, wherein she dressed as a festive version of the anime character Super Sonico. The revealing costume consisted of a red bikini, matching fur trimmed gloves, bunny ears, and silver headphones. That post has been liked over 166,000 times since it was shared.