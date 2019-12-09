Pensacola Shooting Suspect Mohammed Alshamrani Was Purportedly’Infuriated’ By An Instructor’s Nickname For Him

The instructor purportedly called him 'Porn Stash' in reference to his mustache.

The suspect in the Pensacola, Florida Naval Air Station shooting, a flight student identified as Mohammed Alshamrani, was reportedly “infuriated” with an instructor for having given him what he saw as a derogatory nickname, The New York Times reports.

Months ago, Alshamrani had filed a formal complaint with one of his instructors, who had given him the nickname “Porn Stash,” in reference to his mustache. The name refers to the practice of some male adult industry performers in the 1970s wearing mustaches but no other facial hair; it was also the nickname of a mustachioed character in the Netflix series Orange Is The New Black.

Specifically, the incident happened at the end of an April class. The instructor, identified as James Day, asked the class if they had any questions, before looking directly at Alshamrani, using the name, and asking him specifically if he had any questions.

“I was infuriated as to why he would say that in front of the class,” Alshamrani wrote.

Indeed, witnesses say he was “visibly upset” about the name and, with the help of two American students in the class, filed a complaint.

At the time the incident was investigated, Delaware Resource Group, the outside agency that employs Day, took unspecified action.

“Appropriate personnel action was taken regarding the incident in question, corrective action was taken, the matter was closed back in April, and we have no further comment,” said a company spokesperson.

The NAS Pensacola shooter is identified as Saudi national Mohammed Alshamrani. Anyone with information regarding his activites is encouraged to call 1-800-CALL-FBI. FBI Jacksonville is not aware of any credible threat toward the Pensacola community at this time. pic.twitter.com/RNc8ZL89WS — FBI Jacksonville (@FBIJacksonville) December 8, 2019

“Several” other government employees thought Day should have been disciplined for the incident, but he continued to teach students, according to an anonymous source with knowledge of the incident.

Meanwhile, days after the “Porn Stash” incident, Alshamrani was assigned to partner with Day on a training flight simulation. However, Alshamrani complained, and was later rescheduled to train with a different instructor.

It remains unclear, as of this writing, what role, if any, Alshamrani’s dispute with his instructor played in his alleged shooting spree.

Meanwhile, on Sunday authorities officially deemed the investigation into the mass shooting as a terrorist inquiry. Specifically, authorities are operating on the assumption that he acted alone, but are continuing to look into whether or not he had any help.

Authorities are also looking into actions that took place before the attack. For example, it’s since emerged that, the night before the attack, Alshamrani showed videos of mass shootings at a party. Further, days before the shooting, Alshamrani and three other Saudi military trainees were in New York City, visiting tourist sites. Authorities believe that the trip was merely a sightseeing trip, and not a reconnaissance mission.