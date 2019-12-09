Australian Model Olivia Mathers Sizzles On The Beach In Cheeky, Mesh Bikini

Olivia Mathers is showing off her incredible bikini body again on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans.

On Monday, the Australian model shared a sizzling new snap to her feed that was an instant hit with her 560,000 followers. In the photo, the 22-year-old was seen enjoying a beautiful day on the beach in Gold Coast, Australia, where she laid out across a thin, white blanket on top of the sand.

The camera was positioned high above the blond bombshell as she worked on her already-perfect tan. This gave her audience a good look at her flawless figure and killer curves, which she showed off in yet another itty-bitty bikini that left little to the imagination.

Olivia looked smoking hot during her beach day in the tiny white two-piece that boasted a mesh material and popped against her deep, allover glow. The swimwear included a halter-style top that was tied in a dainty bow behind her neck, and had triangle-shaped cups that were barely enough to contain her voluptuous assets. Plenty of cleavage was left well on display as Olivia basked in the sun — though the NSFW showing of skin hardly seemed to bother any of her followers.

On her lower half, the Aussie beauty sported a pair of matching bikini bottoms that did nothing but favors for her insane physique. The cheeky number left Olivia’s curvaceous booty almost completely bare and showcased her long, sculpted legs that were stretched out behind her. The curved waistband featured thick, ribbon-like ties that were knotted high up on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and abs.

Fans wasted no time in showing Olivia’s latest Instagram update some love. Within just six hours of being posted to her feed, the steamy snap had earned over 14,000 likes — and that number still continues to grow. Dozens took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post as well, where many left compliments for the social media sensation’s jaw-dropping display.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” one person wrote.

Another called Olivia an “angel.”

“Wow! Such an amazing bronzed body. Stunning,” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time that Olivia has dazzled her fans with her bikini body. Another recent addition to her feed saw her showing some skin again in a sexy, black latex bikini that was arguably even skimpier than her look from today. The display also proved popular with her followers, who awarded the snap over 32,000 likes.