Stassie Karanikolaou Pulls On Her Panties As She Rocks Her Mirror Image In Racy See-Through Lingerie

On Sunday, Stassie Karanikolaou turned up on Instagram while wearing hardly anything except a see-through bra and panties set. The 22-year-old blond bombshell tagged the body-baring ensemble with Lounge Underwear, a brand that specializes in women’s intimate apparel.

Stassie, who is no stranger to showing off her bodacious body in all kinds of sexy ensembles, seems especially partial to rocking underwear for her social media posts. Her most recent update featured a classic black bra made of sheer material that rocked the brand’s logo. The staple garment included adjustable straps and a rather wide strip leading to the back of the bra for added support. Her enviable cleavage subtly peeked out as she wore this piece of sultry lingerie that was so thin that the shape of her breasts was seen.

The bottoms Stassie wore in the update were only partially seen because of the way the photo had been cropped. However, her panties were skimpy, to say the least. The triangular style was held on by tiny straps that featured golden hardware, and the garment dipped below her navel and then headed back up high on her hips so onlookers could zero in on her taut midsection.

As she modeled her latest sartorial statement, Stassie included what appeared to be a classic men’s shirt that behaved like a wrap. The white garment’s long sleeves were gathered up around her wrists while the body of the shirt fell behind her.

For her new Instagram snap, Stassie tugged at the straps of her panties as the social media star and fashion mogul stared straight into the mirror she stood in front of while posing. Her light-colored hair, which had been parted in the middle, included some tresses that fell to each side of her face.

Meanwhile, Stassie’s face was covered with makeup, including darkened and groomed eyebrows, black mascara, black eyeliner, contouring, blush, and nude-color lipstick. Her pout looked particular luscious, possibly indicating that she had used something to temporarily plump up her shapely lips.

After about two hours of when Stassie shared her December 8 Instagram update, she received plenty of attention from her 6.4 million followers. She earned more than 409,000 likes, including one like from Sofia Richie, as well as 1,300-plus comments. Many used emoji — including fire, heart-eye cats, swirly lollipops, red heart-eye faces, star-eye faces, and red hearts — to indicate how they were feeling, which others wrote out their thoughts.

“I want to be Stas when i grow up,” said YouTuber Olivia Jade.

“Omg, ur so pretty!!” exclaimed a second fan, who added a double pink heart emoji.

“Greek goddess,” remarked a third fan, who added three fire emoji.

“Star struck,” mused a fourth Instagram user.